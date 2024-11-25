New limited edition Panerai watch is a tribute to a very well travelled man

Quick Summary Panerai has launched a new limited edition watch. Dedicated to the work of adventurer, Mike Horn, it features a cool spec sheet and an unbelievable price tag.

It has been a fantastic year for Panerai. While I still think the brand's Submersible Elux LAB-ID model is the highlight, it feels like every week has yielded a new piece from the iconic Italian brand.

Highly regarded among the best watches in the world, Panerai appears to have focused on collaboration this year. We've seen models dedicated to the Navy Seals and the America's Cup.

Now, the brand is honouring one of the world's most celebrated explorers with a limited edition piece. Dubbed the Panerai Submersible GMT Tianio Mike Horn Experience Edition, the model celebrates the life and work of – yep, you guessed it – Mike Horn.

For the unaware, Mike is a South African-born explorer who has pretty much covered every corner of the globe. Kicking off with an expedition through the Amazon rainforest, he has since traversed land and sea on a journey of discovery, often going solo, or without traditional means of transport.

So, just what kind of a watch does such a person need? Well, something incredibly rugged, if this watch is anything to go by. Sitting inside the whopping 47mm titanium case is an in-house Panerai P.4001/S movement. That's a calibre which is just as impressive functionally as it is visually.

(Image credit: Panerai)

Composed of 341 components, the skeletonised movement offers excellent visibility of its internals, showcasing the talent which goes into making it. You'll find a 4Hz beat rate and a whopping three days of power reserve, but that's just the tip of the iceberg.

There's an off-centre, bi-directional micro-rotor on the rear of the watch, which is crafted from Tungsten. Next to that is a power reserve indicator, which hides away to be found via the sapphire case back. There's even a small seconds indicator at the nine o'clock position, which instantly zeroes when the crown is pulled out, for easy time setting.

Oh, and there's a GMT complication on there, too. That's probably the least surprising bit, actually – after all, Mr Horn probably needs one more than most of us! It's also water resistant to a staggering 500m, ensuring it's ready for whatever adventures come next.

Limited to just 30 pieces, this watch will cost a wince-inducing £65,900 (approx. $83,000 / AU$127,500). Still, it's a testament to everything which makes Panerai tick, and includes some really cool horological features. If you've got the cash to spare, you could do a lot worse.