New Panerai watch is a stylish piece – and a dream for lefties!

Quick Summary Panerai has launched its latest model, much to the delight of left-handed wearers. The destro configuration, plus an eight day power reserve, should make this a popular pick.

There really is no better place for fashion and style than Italy. From the sweeping lines of their automotive industry to the sharp finish of an Italian suit, the country is steeped in well earned praise for its aesthetically pleasing prowess.

That's equally true when we look to the best watches made in the country. Perhaps best epitomised by Panerai, the brand builds beautiful watches with plump cases and pleasing design language. It's avant garde, yet respectable – suitably Italian, I'd say.

Now, the brand has unveiled another piece – and it will be a big favourite of its left-handed customer base. The piece is dubbed the Panerai Luminor Destro Otto Giorni, which gives away some of its most alluring features.

First up, there's the 'Destro', which refers to the orientation of watch. Traditionally, most pieces have the crown on the right-hand side of the case. That ensures that – when worn on the traditional left wrist for a right-handed person – one can make adjustments without having to awkwardly cross over the watch face.

That's something which has really come into fashion of last. The Rolex GMT-Master II "Sprite" is perhaps the best known example, though there are a range of others coming into the fray as well.

Next up is the 'Otto Giorni' part. Literally translating to eight days, that refers to the power reserve on offer. That's become something of a signature of the brand's range, though it's still incredible and seriously impressive.

All of that is tied up in a 44mm case crafted from polished steel. There's a see-through sapphire case back allowing a neat view of the hand-wound calibre within, which features a 3Hz beat rate and dual side-by-side barrels.

The black dial sandwiches in a beige Super LumiNova layer, which matches the pale brown of the calf leather strap nicely. Central minute and hour hands are matched with a sub-dial at the three o'clock position, which shows the seconds hand.

Priced at £7,000, this certainly seems to offer some really good value in the luxury segment. If you're a Panerai fan who fancies something just a little different, this could be a great pick.