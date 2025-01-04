New Panerai watch is classy, has a neat dial and lasts for days

Quick Summary Panerai just launched its first watch of 2025. It's a neat looking piece with a massive power reserve on offer.

2024 was a big year for Panerai. It felt as though the brand was unveiling new pieces every week, including one release which felt like a genuine moment for the industry at large with the Panerai Submersible Elux LAB-ID – an automatic watch which generated a small electrical charge as it wound.

With all of that goodness last year, 2025 is going to need to have something even better to keep pace. And the brand has certainly started strong with this release – the Panerai Luminor Tre Giorni.

Those of you with more than a conversational grasp of Italian will likely have already guessed one spec point for this model. 'Tre Giorni' is the Italian term for three days, which relates to the power reserve on offer here.

That shouldn't really come as too much of a shock. Panerai has been killing it with power reserves lately, offering a range of models with up to ten days of power on tap. The three in this case might seem pitiful by comparison, but it's still a strong performance.

(Image credit: Panerai)

That forms a part of the P.3000 calibre, which powers this watch. That's a manually wound movement, complete with two barrels. It's a robust calibre, which feels very in line with the brand as a whole.

For me, though, the real highlight is the dial. It's a sandwich dial with a later of beige Super-LumiNova beneath the top layer, which is a beautiful, grainy grey hue. It's a sunburst dial, too, meaning the outer edge is darker than the centre. It really does just pop.

All of that sits inside a 47mm stainless steel case, which is the classic squircle shape Panerai is known for. That's certainly on the larger side, but it's also pretty much par for the course for the brand – so no surprises here.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Priced at £9,100 (approx. $11,300 / AU$18,200), this model will certainly have its work cut out. It's almost double the price of the base model Luminor, and while there are some points of difference in the spec sheet, I think a lot of users will need convincing. Still, there's a lot to love here, and for the right buyer, that's all you need.