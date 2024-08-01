New Casio G-Shock models are fashionably utilitarian

Are you ready for rugged reliability, soldier?

The Casio G-Shock Two-Tone Utility Color range
(Image credit: Casio G-Shock)
Sam Cross
By
published
in News
Quick Summary

The latest release in the Casio G-Shock line is designed for Gorpcore lovers.

The utilitarian two-tone design is perfect for a muted aesthetic.

It's somewhat remarkable that many fans of the best watches on the market will still have their heads turned by unlikely models. Those who covet pieces with five- and six-figure price tags will almost certainly still see the beauty in some £100 watches.

Normally, that lower end applies to the Casio G-Shock range. Despite being crafted from resin and utilising digital displays and quartz movements, these watches are beloved by enthusiasts.

Now, the brand has unveiled its latest take on the form. Dubbed the Casio G-Shock Two-Tone Utility Color series, these watches are designed to cater to the growing trend known as Gorpcore.

If, like me, you're sat there wondering what on earth Gorpcore is, allow me to explain. Defined as, "A fashion trend in which outerwear typically designed for outdoor recreation is worn as streetwear," the trend is effectively a name given to the popularity of functional clothing over fashionable clothing.

That's apparent here, with a two-tone design which fuses a black case with straps which can be described in no other way than beige. It's a masterclass in functional design, and should suit those involved in the movement. It's also reminiscent of the functional colourways used in military applications, if that's more your bag.

There are five different models in the collection, giving users the choice between classic models and rugged-focused designs. You'll be able to snag the colour way in the following models:

  • GA110TU
  • DW6900TU
  • GX56TU
  • GA100TU
  • GA710TU

While I'm usually a fan of the square-cased GX range, I have to say that the DW6900 model really shines here. It's scarcely a top pick for me, but this muted aesthetic really does give it a chance to shine.

You'll find all of the usual suspects here in terms of specs. Shock resistance and 200m water resistance is pretty much a given on any G-Shock these days. You'll also find a world time function which can track 48 different cities, as well as stopwatch, timer and alarm functions.

Priced between $110 and $150 (approx. £86-£117; AU$169-AU$230) these are affordable timepieces which are going to be ultra dependable. Whether this is the colour option for you or not is down to taste, but given the spate of bright colours released lately, it's nice to see something more palatable for the average Joe.

Sam Cross
Sam Cross
Staff Writer

