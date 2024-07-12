New Casio G-Shock gives the classic square case a pop of intense colour

Quick Summary A new Casio G-Shock collection has been unveiled. Dubbed the Energy Pack collection, these feature bold colours on the 5600 case shape.

As you start to build a collection of the best watches, you'll likely find something strange happens. After you've added all manner of shiny pieces from well-regarded brands, you'll probably find yourself longing for something cheap and cheerful.

That often falls to the Casio G-Shock lineup. Whether you fancy something that you can beat a little more without fear of damage, or just something with a more playful colour palette, the range has something for you.

Falling into the latter half is the new Energy Pack collection. That takes the iconic square-cased 5600, and splashes it with a trio of vivid colour options.

The range is said to be inspired by the rush of energy which athletes face during competition. Designed to evoke boldness and strength, these colours certainly fit the brief.

You'll find options in lime green, a pink-red hue and a blue. It's hard to pick a favourite, but the blue colour really pops for me, with a shade that feels "just right".

You'll also find the same great specs which make the standard model so loved. 200m of water resistance help to ensure that the watch is capable of staying on your wrist, wherever you go. That's basically dive watch territory.

It also employs the brand's famous shock resistance. That helps to ensure it can withstand whatever rigors you throw at it, and continue working perfectly.

The front face of the watch is iconic, with everything you could ever need on display. The time sits proudly across the bottom half, with the day and date split across the top.

You'll find a host of extra goodies in here, too. A 1/100th of a second stopwatch, for example, will allow you to keep accurate track over timing things around you. There's even a 1st/2nd place timer, allowing you to track the difference between two competing things.

Priced at just $99, these make for a fun addition to the G-Shock range. They're certain to be a hit, and may just be the perfect summer watch for under $100.