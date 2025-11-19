This red gold Classic Origin by Laurent Ferrier is a masterclass in elegance
Warm, cosy and elegant, this new Laurent Ferrier watch is beautiful
QUICK SUMMARY
The new Classic Origin Beige by Laurent Ferrier is a red gold timepiece with a hand-wound mechanical movement and timelessly elegant design.
Water resistant to 30 metres and with a power reserve of 80 hours, the Classic Origin Beige is available now and priced at around £48,000.
There’s something warm and cosy about seeing a simple, elegant watch partially revealing itself beneath a piece of expensive knitwear. Ideally it’s cold outside, there’s an open fireplace nearby, and perhaps an equally sophisticated drink on a table ahead. Fewer watches fit this scenario better than the new Classic Origin Beige by Laurent Ferrier.
A new red gold version of the young watchmaker’s Classic Origin, the timepiece pairs the warm hues of its simple, polished case with a soft beige dial and time-only face.
The ball-shaped crown, also in 18k 5N red gold, is nicely contoured in a bid to make winding the movement an event and not merely a procedure. Turn the watch around, and a large exhibition case back reveals its calibre LF116.01 manually-wound mechanical movement.
With 21 jewels and 80 hours of power reserve, it features a Swiss lever escapement and Breguet overcoil, plus a long-blade ratchet pawl designed to emit a little extra sound and feel when wound. A grey sandblasted finish to the bridges give the movement a modern look that contrasts smartly with the classically elegant case.
Water resistant to 30 metres, the Classic Origin Beige has a dial with elegantly tapered markers at the 12, 3, 6 and 9 positions, and a set of equally delicate hour and minute hands, both tapering to a sharp point. A seconds dial occupies the six o’clock position, and there’s a railway minute track lapping the outer edge of the dial, along with hour markers spanning 13 to 24.
The watch is finished with a hand-sewn mocha nubuck leather strap with Alcantara lining and a pin buckle made of the same 18k red gold as the case and crown.
It’s a stunning watch – especially from a company just 15 years old – and carries a similarly lofty price, of CHF 43,000 (about £40,000) plus tax.
