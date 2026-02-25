Buy a Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra now for a massive free upgrade

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra has just been revealed at the brand's Unpacked event – and confirmed as an absolute powerhouse handset, thanks to its Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 'for Galaxy' chip on board.

T3 was on the ground covering the launch live in San Francisco, with the top-tier handset's upgraded 200-megapixel main camera and all-new Privacy Display being features that make it look as though it'll earn its place among the best Android phones 2026.

However, while the device isn't yet on sale, you can pre-order from plenty of sources. But it's direct from Samsung.com where some special magic happens. If you pre-order ahead of 11 March (that being the on-sale date), then you'll benefit from double the storage – as a 'free upgrade'.

Given the significant rise in the cost of RAM and storage in recent months, this couldn't come at a better time. Yes, the S26 Ultra is pricier than its S25 predecessor, so this promotion makes it much better value.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra 512GB: was £1,449, now £1,279 at Samsung Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra 1TB: was £1,699, now £1,449 at Samsung Save at least £170 on the brand new Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra when you pre-order. That'll mean netting the 512GB model for the price of the 256GB version. Or, if you also want a memory boost, too, then the 1TB model has £250 off – and is the only S26 Ultra variant to offer 16GB RAM on board.

That means you can pre-order a 512GB Galaxy S26 Ultra at £1,279 instead of £1,449. Or pay £1,449 and receive the 1TB instead – cutting £250 from your total and netting more RAM in this spec.

You can select from some of the special colourways only available from Samsung this way too. Both the Silver Shadow and Pink Gold finishes are only available online, otherwise the choices are Sky Blue, Cobalt Violet, White or Black.

Samsung has been thorough with its S26 pre-order deals – having already revealed a £30 off discount voucher. That voucher promotion is in concert with this pre-order bonus, so you can double down and make good on both.

The Galaxy S26 Ultra is the one I'm most excited about, thanks to the subtle new design around the camera enclosure, new AI features, and more advanced processing that should see it excel. Building from the already impressive S25 Ultra was always going to be a hard task – but the S26 Ultra looks to have this in its sights.