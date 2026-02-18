There's an amazing money back deal on Samsung Galaxy S26 already – but you have to be quick
Get £30 to spend when you pre-register interest in the Samsung Galaxy S26, Plus or Ultra
Quick Summary
Samsung is offering a £30 voucher to spend on its online store when you pre-register for a Galaxy S26 phone.
You only have until next week's Galaxy Unpacked to grab it though – which starts at 18:00 GMT on 25 February.
The Samsung Galaxy S26 family of phones will be officially unveiled on Wednesday 25 February during a dedicated Galaxy Unpacked presentation in San Francisco. However, you don't have to wait until then to start the whole pre-order process.
Indeed, if you pre-register your interest in purchasing one of the Android phones – likely the Samsung Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26 Plus, or flagship Galaxy S26 Ultra – you can grab yourself a neat £30 voucher for anything else you'd like from the Samsung store.
This will only be redeemed once you confirm the full purchase after launch, but you need to pre-register before Unpacked (by 18:00 GMT on 25 February) to ensure you get it added to your account.
There's also a prize draw for those who pre-register, with the chance to win a £500 voucher. And Samsung has confirmed that its traditional double storage offer will be available on all Galaxy S26 pre-orders. That means you can get the 512GB model for the price of the 256GB version.
You just need to head to the dedicated Unpacked webpage and fill in the form with your full name and email address. Adding your phone number is optional.
What Samsung Galaxy S26 phone to go for?
It's an open secret that the three phones to launch next week are the Samsung Galaxy S26, S26 Plus and S26 Ultra. There will be no Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge, even though that was previously rumoured.
It's expected that the standard and Plus models will run on a new Exynos chipset in the UK and Europe, while the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is more likely to come with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon processor inside.
Wireless charging is reported to be getting faster, but the previous expectations of MagSafe-style magnets being inside look to be false. You'll have to add a case to get the magnetic adhesion to accessories, it seems – Dbrand has already listed a few, in fact.
The biggest new feature will be the Privacy Display, which Samsung confirmed recently. This is likely to be on the S26 Ultra only and keeps the prying eyes of strangers away from your screen, even when sat beside you. That's because it narrows the field of vision to just you – when you are looking head-on at the display.
We'll be reporting live from Samsung Galaxy Unpacked next week, so will bring you all the details as and when they are revealed.
