Tired of a bad lower back? Bulletproof it with these three simple exercises
A fitness expert shares three easy moves you can do straight from the comfort of your home
A sore, achy lower back can hold you back from a lot, whether it’s getting a good night’s sleep, being able to take part in physical activity, or making everyday tasks feel a lot more difficult. Rather than focusing on stretches and trying to fix our posture, Personal Training duo, Milad and Ryan, founders of Tailored Fit PT, say that if we want to bulletproof our lower back then we need to focus on hip mobility, core strength, spine mobility and strength. It may sound like a lot, but they’ve shared three simple exercises to target all these areas.
According to Harvard Health: “Strong back muscles provide essential support to the spine, reducing the likelihood of strains, sprains, and other injuries that can occur during lifting, bending, or twisting movements.” The Institute for Quality and Efficiency in Health Care says that one of the best things we can do to keep our lower backs in check and reduce pain is by moving as much as possible and doing regular exercise, as “not moving enough can weaken your core muscles, make the pain worse”. So, even if you don’t have time to do these three exercises, make sure you take breaks and at least factor some short walks into your day.
A post shared by Coach Milad and Ryan ▪️Fitness and Nutrition Coach (@tailoredfitpt)
A photo posted by on
For these exercises, all you’re going to need is something soft to lie on, something sturdy to sit on, and a single dumbbell or a small backpack. Coach Milad advises to to complete three rounds of each exercise, aiming for 8-12 reps for each (per side where applicable) and, to get the best results, you should aim to do these three times a week. “Build the habit. Your back will thank you,” he says. If you're not sure how to do them, check out the super quick video above of Milad demonstrating each one. Without further ado, here are the exercises:
- Standing hip CARs – hold onto the side of a chair or place your hand against the wall to aid balance
- Persian cat cow – just like a regular cat cow, but with an added arm rotation
- Seated good mornings – hold a dumbbell or small filled backpack in a goblet position while performing these
Do you also suffer from sore knees? Then make sure you also check out Coach Milad’s three ‘non-negotiable’ exercises for strong, healthy knees, and you don’t need any equipment for them either. If your hips require a little more TLC, then these five exercises from a Stretchologist will offer some relief and will take you no longer than 10 minutes to complete.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Bryony’s T3’s official ‘gym-bunny’ and Active Staff Writer, covering all things fitness. She recently completed her Level 3 PT qualification with the PFCA to bring a deeper understanding of training techniques, fitness trends, and wellness advice to her writing. In her spare time, you will find her in her natural habitat - the gym - where her style of training is a hybrid of bodybuilding and powerlifting. Bryony loves writing about accessible workouts, nutrition and testing innovative fitness products that help you reach your fitness goals and take your training to the next level.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
Amazfit's Bip 6 smartwatch is a fraction of the price of a Garmin or Apple
The Bip 6 is a feature-rich fitness watch with an affordable price tag
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold renders show an early contender for foldable of the year
Even though it might not be the slimmest, it could be the sexiest
By Britta O'Boyle Published
-
You don’t need the gym – build boulder shoulders with this dumbbell-only workout
You’ll have delts for days after doing these five exercises
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
Two dumbbells and these four exercises to build a stronger lower body if you’re a beginner
This simple four-move workout shows that weight training doesn't need to be complicated
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
Try these 7 standing Pilates exercises to help build better balance and stability
This low-impact standing routine is ideal if you struggle with floor-based exercises
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Last updated
-
Skip the gym – this 20-minute standing dumbbell is low-impact and strengthens the entire body
It's ideal if you have limited mobility too
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
Pass the gym – build strength all over and boost your metabolism with this 20 minute dumbbell workout
Get strong, build muscle and burn fat with just a pair of dumbbells
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
Forget burpees – this 20-minute workout boosts your metabolism with no jumping
Get your heart pumping with this no-jump workout
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
Two dumbbells, 30 minutes, and six exercises to build muscle all over and a stronger core
A simple home workout to add muscle all over and boost strength
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
Tired of crunches? A fitness trainer recommends these five standing exercises for better core strength and stability
They're also great for improving posture too
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published