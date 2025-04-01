Tired of a bad lower back? Bulletproof it with these three simple exercises

A sore, achy lower back can hold you back from a lot, whether it’s getting a good night’s sleep, being able to take part in physical activity, or making everyday tasks feel a lot more difficult. Rather than focusing on stretches and trying to fix our posture, Personal Training duo, Milad and Ryan, founders of Tailored Fit PT , say that if we want to bulletproof our lower back then we need to focus on hip mobility, core strength, spine mobility and strength. It may sound like a lot, but they’ve shared three simple exercises to target all these areas.

According to Harvard Health: “Strong back muscles provide essential support to the spine, reducing the likelihood of strains, sprains, and other injuries that can occur during lifting, bending, or twisting movements.” The Institute for Quality and Efficiency in Health Care says that one of the best things we can do to keep our lower backs in check and reduce pain is by moving as much as possible and doing regular exercise, as “not moving enough can weaken your core muscles, make the pain worse”. So, even if you don’t have time to do these three exercises, make sure you take breaks and at least factor some short walks into your day.

For these exercises, all you’re going to need is something soft to lie on, something sturdy to sit on, and a single dumbbell or a small backpack. Coach Milad advises to to complete three rounds of each exercise, aiming for 8-12 reps for each (per side where applicable) and, to get the best results, you should aim to do these three times a week. “Build the habit. Your back will thank you,” he says. If you're not sure how to do them, check out the super quick video above of Milad demonstrating each one. Without further ado, here are the exercises:

Standing hip CARs – hold onto the side of a chair or place your hand against the wall to aid balance

Persian cat cow – just like a regular cat cow, but with an added arm rotation

Seated good mornings – hold a dumbbell or small filled backpack in a goblet position while performing these

