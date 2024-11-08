Three ‘non-negotiable’ exercises for stronger, healthy knees, according to an expert

We all know that you should ‘never skip leg day’, but if you’ve ever experienced knee pain then this can sound like a good idea. After all, trying to gear yourself up for some heavy squats or deadlifts can be hard enough without worrying about your joints giving way. You don’t need to forgo your training though, as Personal Training duo, Milad and Ryan, founders of Tailored Fit PT, have shared three simple exercises that will help you “run, squat, and jump” with less pain and you don't need any equipment.

It almost sounds counterproductive to train your knees when they’re in pain, however, Harvard Health says that exercise is one of the best things you can do, as it’s important to continue strengthening the ligaments and muscles that surround them. The key, according to Coach Milad and Ryan, is ‘load management’, where you “focus on decreasing the intensity of any movements that are causing knee pain while actively strengthening your knees with therapeutic exercises”.

If you’re doing this routine at the gym you’ll want to head over to a weight bench. If you’re at home, then make your way to the couch (it’s not for sitting on though). Perform three rounds of the exercises below for 45 seconds each, then you’re done! If you find exercise number two too easy, and have access to a dumbbell or kettlebell, incorporate this into exercise too (just use a few books will do if you’re at home). Ready? Here’s your workout:

Couch stretch

Wall sit

Copenhagen plank

