Three ‘non-negotiable’ exercises for stronger, healthy knees, according to an expert

We all know that you should ‘never skip leg day’, but if you’ve ever experienced knee pain then this can sound like a good idea. After all, trying to gear yourself up for some heavy squats or deadlifts can be hard enough without worrying about your joints giving way. You don’t need to forgo your training though, as Personal Training duo, Milad and Ryan, founders of Tailored Fit PT, have shared three simple exercises that will help you “run, squat, and jump” with less pain and you don't need any equipment.
It almost sounds counterproductive to train your knees when they’re in pain, however, Harvard Health says that exercise is one of the best things you can do, as it’s important to continue strengthening the ligaments and muscles that surround them. The key, according to Coach Milad and Ryan, is ‘load management’, where you “focus on decreasing the intensity of any movements that are causing knee pain while actively strengthening your knees with therapeutic exercises”.
A post shared by Coach Milad and Ryan ▪️Fitness and Nutrition Coach (@tailoredfitpt)
A photo posted by on
If you’re doing this routine at the gym you’ll want to head over to a weight bench. If you’re at home, then make your way to the couch (it’s not for sitting on though). Perform three rounds of the exercises below for 45 seconds each, then you’re done! If you find exercise number two too easy, and have access to a dumbbell or kettlebell, incorporate this into exercise too (just use a few books will do if you’re at home). Ready? Here’s your workout:
- Couch stretch
- Wall sit
- Copenhagen plank
Looking for more knee-friendly exercises to add into your workout routine? Check out these five PT-approved exercises that will help to strengthen the joints and ligaments around them. Alternatively, if you’re a keen runner and need some advice on how to prevent pain during training, take a look at these five tips from a triathlon coach.
Bryony’s T3’s official ‘gym-bunny’ and Active Staff Writer, covering all things fitness. In her spare time, you will find her in her natural habitat - the gym - where her style of training is a hybrid of bodybuilding and powerlifting. Bryony loves writing about accessible workouts, nutrition and testing innovative fitness products that help you reach your fitness goals and take your training to the next level.
