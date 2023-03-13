Bamford London reveals trio of new watches with B80 collection

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Bamford London has announced a new watch collection, called the B80, which is made up of three distinct models.

Revealed this week, the B80 is offered in Adventure, Heritage and Modern variants, each with a couple of different strap and dial designs to pick from. All seven models are priced at £1,250 and are available now.

Every version of Bamford London (opens in new tab) B80 features a 39mm case made from titanium and finished with a sapphire crystal with anti-reflective coating. There’s an unguarded crown at the three o’clock position and a screw-down titanium case back on the rear.

(Image credit: Bamford London)

They are all powered by a Sellita SE300-1 automatic mechanical movement that has a power reserve of up to 56 hours. All are also water resistant to a depth of 100 metres, are 15.5mm thick, and fitted with 20mm lug bars.

The biggest difference between the three versions of Bamford London B80 is the dial. The Adventure has square and rectangular hour markers, while the Heritage has Arabic numerals at the three, six and nine positions, and the Modern has a complete set of numeric hour markers from one to 12.

(Image credit: Bamford London)

There are three versions of the B80 Adventure, with dial options of brown, green and orange, each with matching fabric straps. Bamford London offers two versions of the B80 Heritage, with dial and strap options of black with red details and navy with yellow and orange detailing.

Lastly, the two models of B80 Modern with their Arabic numerals both come with a black dial and strap. One features yellow numerals with details across the dial and strap in blue and red, while the other has a more reserved look with only aqua blue numerals, stitching and minute markers.