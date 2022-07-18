G-SHOCK and Bamford London unveil new collaboration watch

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Bamford London and G-SHOCK have unveiled their latest collaboration, the second to emerge from a union bringing together two big names in the watch design.



Launching today, the unmistakable Bamford blue accented DW-6900BWD-1ER will follow up 2020s debut Bamford x G-SHOCK watch. The first collaboration nodded to G-Shock’s heritage by reimagining the original 5600 model, whipping up a frenzy amongst collectors of both brands, hitting headlines across the globe and consequently, selling out in just three minutes.



For this latest launch, the two have again selected a classic model from the archive and combined the robustness of a G-Shock with George Bamford’s masterful styling.



The DW-6900BWD-1ER BAMFORD features George Bamford's new triple blue concept, utilising three different shades of Bamford's signature aqua blue to create a striking effect.

The blue hue also brings life to the underside of the strap and can be seen when the watch is worn on the wrist.

Off-setting all of the blue touches is a stealthy jet-black dial.

(Image credit: Casio)

George Bamford, Founder, Bamford Watch Department and Bamford London comments: “It is amazing to be working with G-SHOCK on another timepiece. In 2020 we released our first collaboration and we have been eager to do another ever since. The 6900 model holds personal significance to me as it’s the first G-Shock I owned.

I love seeing the different shades of our Bamford aqua blue throughout the design and our blue on the iconic ‘G’ symbol backlight button is a special moment. I am really proud of this project as well as the unique orchid-shaped packaging we have created to house this watch.”

The orchid-shaped packaging that Bamford talks about is only available for the UK at selected retailers, including Dover Street Market, KITH and Hodinkee.

The collaboration is available now (18th of July) from the G-Shock's Carnaby Street store. It will be followed by an online release on the 20th of July.

The G-Shock DW-6900BWD-1ER BAMFORD is priced at £149.

