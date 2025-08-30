Your air fryer could be toxic – here’s how to tell if it is or not

Due to their speed, versatility and low costs, many households swear by air fryers for their weekly meals, healthy snacks and sweet treats. But as it always seems to go, once something starts to get popular, things start coming out to deter you from using them – in the air fryer’s case, it’s all about toxins.

There’s been lots of misinformation circulating about whether air fryers are toxic or not. The main cause of this is the material that your air fryer is made from. Most air fryers are made from plastic, stainless steel, ceramic and non-stick coatings – the latter of which has caused people to become concerned about the safety of their kitchen gadget.

Non-stick coatings like Teflon – also known as PTFE – can be cause for concern as overtime, they can break down and release harmful chemicals which you don’t want to ingest. These are also known as ‘forever chemicals’ which have been linked to health issues, like high blood pressure and cholesterol, and even an increased risk in cancer, according to the FDA .

While Teflon is the primary concern for most people, some are also worried about the plastic used in air fryers. The high heat from your air fryer coming into contact with plastic can cause it to melt, although the material is mainly used on the exterior of air fryers, so you should have nothing to worry about.

However, if you try to minimise clean-up by adding liners into your air fryer, then you should be sticking to silicone and other air fryer-safe materials, of which plastic isn’t one of them.

(Image credit: Amazon)

While it might sound scary that you could be cooking with toxins, most air fryer brands and manufacturers have started phasing out this Teflon type of material. Most have chosen safer non-stick coating like ceramic to lessen the risk of you ingesting bad chemicals from your air fryer.

The best way to avoid a toxic air fryer is to check the material. The brand and model you choose will include the full material and construction breakdown so you know exactly what you’re buying.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

If you use your air fryer a lot, it’s typical for the internal baskets to get old over time, but once you see any scratches or chips, this is when you should stop using them. This makes it more likely for you to ingest these bad chemicals and spread them around your home, which can be damaging to your family and even pets.