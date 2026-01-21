Cuisinart's new touchscreen toaster stops you burning your toast – and it costs less than you’d think

QUICK SUMMARY Cuisinart has expanded its toaster collection with the new Cuisinart SimpliTouch XL Colour Touchscreen 2-Slice Toaster. Priced at £59.99 / $59.99, the new smart toaster has a touchscreen display and comes with smart presets so you can save your toast preferences.

It looks like the smart toaster is here to stay! Cuisinart has just debuted the new Cuisinart SimpliTouch XL Colour Touchscreen 2-Slice Toaster, its latest smart toaster with a touchscreen display and smart presets – but it’s the price that will really surprise you.

In late 2025, Cuisinart debuted new 2-Slice toasters , the Smart Elite and the Core Collection. The Cuisinart Smart Elite 2-Slice Toaster really caught my attention, as it can cater for multiple bread types and shade preferences, while allowing users to save up to four personalised settings for their favourite breads.

The latest toaster from Cuisinart has similar features to the Smart Elite model, but it has a much smarter and more stylish design. As the name states, the Cuisinart SimpliTouch XL Colour Touchscreen 2-Slice Toaster has a large, bright touchscreen at the front which unlocks multiple controls.

Most toasters come with dials or buttons that adjust the timing and heat, and I’ve never found them to be all that accurate. The Cuisinart SimpliTouch XL Colour Touchscreen 2-Slice Toaster looks to change that as users can simply ‘tap-and-go’ the screen to select bread type, shade level and other settings.

(Image credit: Cuisinart)

The left side of the touchscreen shows six browning levels while the right side has five bread options, including bread, sourdough, bagel, English muffin and fruit. Each bread type has its own smart preset which ensures you get the perfect toasting result every time for that specific slice.

At the bottom of the stainless steel toaster is defrost, +15 Seconds boost and one slice settings, the latter of which saves energy by only heating up one slot. Speaking of slots, the Cuisinart SimpliTouch XL Colour Touchscreen 2-Slice Toaster has two oversized slots so you can better fit thicker breads and minimise burning or tearing.

The Cuisinart SimpliTouch XL Colour Touchscreen 2-Slice Toaster also comes with a High-Lift Quickview lever in the middle of the screen. It’s handy for quickly checking your toast’s progress while preventing you from burning yourself when you take it out of the toaster.

In the past year, I’ve been seeing more and more smart toasters, but a touchscreen toaster is definitely a surprise. Is it all a fad though? I’m going to get my hands on one to find out, so stay tuned.