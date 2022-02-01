Hints & Tips

For the Evans Cycles sale, there are exclusive deals both in store and online. Click the sale button on the website to shop bike, clothing, accessories and component deals. Evans Cycles also offers a 10% student discount in partnership with UNiDAYS. All students have to do is sign up with UNiDAYS for free and verify their student status to get 10% off clothing and accessories at Evans Cycles. Evans Cycles has a Ride to Work scheme where if your employer takes part in the governments’ cycle to work scheme, you can get up to 42% off bikes and other cycling equipment on their website.

FAQs

What are the Evans Cycles delivery options? Evans Cycles offer standard, next day, specialised and oversized delivery and click & collect services. For standard delivery, you’ll have to pay £4.99.

What’s the Evans Cycles returns policy? If you’re unhappy with your order, you can return it within 28 days of delivery. Make sure your items are unused and in their original packaging and tags. Head to the Evans Cycles website and fill out a returns form to get the process started. Once Evans Cycles have received and inspected your order, a refund will be issued.

Can I exchange my order? Yes. You’ll have to go through the returns process and select the exchange option to do this.

How do I track my order? Once your order has been processed and dispatched, you’ll receive an email with tracking information and links for you to use to track your order. Alternatively, log in to your Evans Cycles account and check your order history.

What payment methods are available? Evans Cycles accepts all major credit and debit cards, American Express and PayPal.

What is the Evans Cycles Ride to Work scheme? The Evans Cycles Ride to Work scheme helps employees cycle to work with discounted bikes and equipment. If your employer takes part in the governments’ cycle to work scheme, you can get up to 42% off bikes and other cycling equipment on the Evans Cycles website.

Will Evans Cycles fix my bike if it breaks? Should your item break, Evans Cycles offer repair services in their workshops. You’ll need to book a servicing appointment for this.

Does Evans Cycles offer any guarantees? Evans Cycles has a workmanship guarantee where any fitted parts and components of your bike are protected for a year.

Is there an Evans Cycles store near me? Yes. Head to the ‘Find a Store’ page on the Evans Cycles website, enter your location and you’ll be shown your nearest store.

How do I contact the Evans Cycles customer service team? To contact Evans Cycles, you can start a live chat on their website or submit a ticket.

How to use Evan Cycles discount codes

1. Find the Evans Cycles discount code that you want to use, read the T&Cs and head to their website. You can find these discount codes on the T3 Evans Cycles discount code page, their website and emails.

2. Do your shopping, add everything to your basket, select ‘View your bag’

3. Select ‘Secure Checkout’ and go through the checkout process until you reach the payment page.

4. Under the payment options, you’ll see ‘Apply Promotional/Discount Code’. Enter the code and click ‘Apply’. The page will refresh and the discount will be applied to your total.

The Evans Cycles Ride to Work scheme

Like many bike shops and retailers, Evans Cycles offers a Ride to Work scheme to eligible customers who take part in the government’s Cycle to Work programme. Established in 1999, the UK’s Cycle to Work scheme is a government initiative that’s designed to promote healthier journeys and reduce environmental pollution. It’s a tax exemption scheme where employees take a salary sacrifice to save money on bikes and equipment. The payment is taken from your salary before tax and National Insurance and is spread over 12-18 months.

To take part in Evans Cycles Ride to Work scheme, your employer will need to take part and offer their employees the Cycle to Work scheme. Once your employer signs up to the Evans Cycles Ride to Work programme, you can choose your cycling and accessories from Evans Cycles, get your certificate and collect your new gear. Once you’ve received your equipment, you can start cycling to work and your salary sacrifice will start.

The Evans Cycles Ride to Work scheme helps you save up to 42% on bike equipment, components and clothing. The Evans Cycles team will help you find the right bike and gear if you’re unsure what you need and what’s best for you. Customers will also be given a quote of how much your equipment will cost and how much salary sacrifice you’ll see on your pay check. You can also work this out by their savings calculator when you enter your annual salary and how much your cycling package from Evans Cycles will be.

What is a hybrid bike?

There are many bikes on the market today and with the many different types, it can be hard to figure out what bike you need. Road, mountain and electric are all names thrown around and hybrid bikes have been gaining popularity. So what is a hybrid bike and who is it best for?

A hybrid bike blends the characteristics of road, touring and mountain bikes. This combination creates a ‘hybrid’ model that can withstand a range of riding conditions and applications. They’re typically made up of flat straight handlebars and seating posture from a mountain bike, and lightweight, thin wheels and smooth tires from a road bike. This makes a hybrid bike stable, comfortable and easy to use, so many casual cyclists, commuters and kids favour them.

If you’re new to cycling, a hybrid bike is a great option and it’s great for commuting through cities and towns. The best hybrid models offer a comfortable riding position, enough comfort and speed for many of your needs and decent specs at an affordable price.

In Evans Cycles stores or online, you can shop hybrid bikes and electric hybrid bikes which have the same combination of regular hybrid bikes but with an electric motor attached. Evans Cycles have the best models from Cannondale, Raleigh, Specialized and Trek, including a wide array of choices that fit all needs and budgets. Hybrid bikes and electric hybrid bikes are also available in the Evans Cycles Ride to Work scheme.