Hints & Tips

To stay up-to-date with Bodybuilding Warehouse, sign up to their newsletter. By subscribing to the Bodybuilding Warehouse emails, customers get access to exclusive offers and releases and a 30% off the whole website when they sign up. For more promotions and competitions, make sure you’re following the Bodybuilding Warehouse Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages.

To shop Bodybuilding Warehouse sales, click the ‘Offers’ dropdown on the webpage bar. Here, you can shop clearance, warehouse clearance, pre-workout and short dated offers. When you shop on the Bodybuilding Warehouse website and add something to your cart, you’ll be offered a chance to supersize your order and save 5% at checkout. This helps you save and get more product from your money.

For more offers, you can sign up for a BW+ subscription. For just £5, the BW+ membership unlocks exclusive offers and early access to sales, unlimited standard and next day delivery and access to product experts. The BW+ membership is valid for a year and you’ll need to have a Bodybuilding Warehouse account. This is a great offer if you’re a regular Bodybuilding Warehouse customer.

Bodybuilding Warehouse also offers youth, student and senior discounts. If you’re 16-26 or an apprentice, you can get 50% off at Bodybuilding Warehouse when you sign up and verify your status with Youth Discount. In partnership with Student Beans, students can get 50% off at Bodybuilding Warehouse when they verify their student status. Finally, seniors can get 50% off when they sign up and verify they’re over 55 years old with Senior Discount. It’s completely free to sign up to these.

The easiest way to stay up to date with Bodybuilding Warehouse sales, deals and discounts is by staying in touch with the T3 discount page for Bodybuilding Warehouse. We regularly update this page with the latest deals so stay tuned for more.

FAQs

Does Bodybuilding Warehouse offer free delivery? Yes. Bodybuilding Warehouse offers free standard delivery if your order is over £49 and free next day delivery if your order is over £100. If your order is under £49, delivery is £3.99.

What’s the Bodybuilding Warehouse returns policy? If you’re unhappy with your order, you can return it within 14 days of the order ship date. Make sure your order is unused and in the original packaging. To start a return, head to the Bodybuilding Warehouse returns portal and follow the instructions. Once Bodybuilding Warehouse have received and assessed your items, they’ll issue a refund.

Can I exchange my order? Yes. Exchanging an order is similar to the returns process so you’ll have to go through the Returns Portal to start an exchange.

How do I track my order? Customers will receive an email confirmation once their order has been shipped. This email has all the tracking information and links in there for you to use. Alternatively, Bodybuilding Warehouse uses Hermes to deliver their parcels so you can track your delivery on Hermes.

What payment methods are available? Bodybuilding Warehouse accepts all major credit and debit cards, American Express, PayPal, Apple Pay, Laybuy and Klarna.

Is there a Bodybuilding Warehouse store near me? Yes. Bodybuilding Warehouse has a warehouse in Manchester that you can visit. If you can’t get there, shop on their website.

How do I contact the Bodybuilding Warehouse customer service team? To contact Bodybuilding Warehouse, call 0161 236 1588 or email info@bodybuildingwarehouse.co.uk .

How to use Bodybuilding Warehouse discount codes

1. Find the Bodybuilding Warehouse discount code that you want to use, read the T&Cs and head to their website. You can find these discount codes on the T3 Bodybuilding Warehouse discount code page, their website and emails.

2. Do your shopping, add everything to your basket and head to your shopping cart.

3. Underneath your total, you’ll see a box saying ‘Discount Code’. Click the dropdown, enter the code and click ‘Apply Discount’. The page will refresh and your total will be updated.

Shop by goal on Bodybuilding Warehouse

(Image credit: Pexels)

With so many supplements and brands to choose from, it can be tricky deciding what kind of powder, mix or bar you need. As experts and specialists in sports supplements, Bodybuilding Warehouse helps you find the best product for you and your goals.

If you know what you need or what you’re looking for, it’s super easy to find that on the Bodybuilding Warehouse website. However, if you’re unsure, shopping by goal is your best option. For example, you can shop for the following goals: build muscle, competition preparation, fat loss, health supplements, improve sports performance, increase endurance, increase energy, increase libido, joint health and mental health.

This is a really handy way to shop for supplements as you’ll be shown the best products to help you achieve your goal, and if you’re new to the world of supplements, you’re less likely to buy the wrong thing. Let’s say you’re looking for fat loss supplements. Select ‘Fat loss’ and you’ll be shown the best products to help you get lean, build muscle and lose body fat. Diet and exercise are the best way to lose body fat but supplements can help you get the most out of your workouts and speed up the process a little bit. Supplements are also really fun because you can pick from a variety of different flavours to make consuming them easier and more enjoyable. Of course, you should always consult with a professional and Bodybuilding Warehouse have experts on hand to help you with this.

What's the best protein powder for me?

(Image credit: Bodybuilding Warehouse)

Whether you’re a runner, bodybuilder, swimmer or cyclist, all manner of sportspeople should include protein powder in their diet. Protein powder is a versatile food supplement that can help aid muscle building or fat loss, help with recovery, give a spark of energy and more.

With so many protein powder options available, it can be hard to choose the one that’s best for you and your workouts. There are so many other supplements available like BCAAs that it can even be confusing figuring out when you should be having protein powder! As a general ‘rule’, protein powder shakes or foods should be drunk or eaten after a workout as a way to help the body recover and fuel it after strenuous exercise. So what should you look out for?

The first and most obvious thing is the amount of protein available. Protein powder packs will have all the nutritional information and values on the packages so make sure you look at that before you buy. It’s also important to check what the pack says it’s suited for. If it says it’s great for weight loss but you’re wanting to bulk up, you’ll need to look for a powder that’s high in protein and designed to build muscles. Flavour is also important as if you find a brand you like, you don’t want to get bored of the flavour varieties they have.

If you have any dietary restrictions, you’ll want to check if you can have the protein powder you want. Luckily there are so many vegetarian, vegan, gluten and dairy free options available on the market and on the Bodybuilding Warehouse website for you to choose from.