Hints & Tips

To stay up-to-date with Bulk Powders, subscribe to their emails. By signing up to the Bulk Powders newsletter, subscribers receive the latest news, product releases and deals straight to their inbox, plus 45% off when you sign up. For more promotions and competitions, make sure to follow the Bulk Powders Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube pages.

If you’re looking for discounted sports nutrition products, check the Bulk Powders sale. The sale has great offers site wide, including up to 50% off + an extra 30% on select products and the ‘Daily Deal’ which changes everyday on the homepage. For more sales, third party retailers sell Bulk Powders products and they regularly run individual deals on them, including seasonal discounts.

If you’re a student, you can get 25% off Bulk Powders in partnership with Student Beans. Simply sign up for free and verify your student status to start using the discount code. Bulk Powders also offers a refer a friend scheme. When you refer a friend to Bulk Powders, you earn £10 for every friend you send over and they’ll receive 35% off their first order.

The easiest way to stay up to date with Bulk Powders sales, deals and discounts is by staying in touch with the T3 discount page for Bulk Powders. We regularly update this page with the latest deals so stay tuned for more.

FAQs

Do Bulk Powders offer free delivery? Yes. Free standard delivery is available on orders over £39 and if your order is under £39, delivery is £3.95. Express delivery is £2.95 on orders over £49 or £4.95 on orders under £49.

What’s the Bulk Powders returns policy? If you’re unhappy with your order, you can return it within 14 days of delivery. Make sure your order is unused before you return it. Head to the Bulk Powders returns page and follow the instructions to start a return. Once Bulk Powders have received and inspected your order, they’ll issue a refund.

How do I track my order? Once your order has been dispatched, you’ll receive an email confirmation with tracking links provided. Use this to track your order.

Can I cancel my order? To cancel an order, you’ll need to contact the Bulk Powders customer service team as soon as possible. If your order has already been shipped, you can’t cancel your order and instead, you’ll have to go through the returns process.

What payment methods are available? Bulk Powders accepts all major credit and debit cards, PayPal and Klarna.

Can I use a referral code alongside a discount code? No. A referral code (like refer a friend) can’t be used in conjunction with any other discount or on sale items.

Is there a Bulk Powders store near me? No. Bulk Powders is internet-only so you’ll have to shop online.

How do I contact the Bulk Powders customer service team? To contact Bulk Powders, send an email through their webform or start a live chat on their website.

How to use Bulk Powders discount codes

1. Find the Bulk Powders discount code that you want to use, read the T&Cs and head to their website. You can find these discount codes on the T3 Bulk Powders discount code page, their website and emails.

2. Do your shopping, add everything to your basket and click ‘Go to Basket’.

3. Underneath the summary on the right hand side of the page, you’ll see a box that says ‘Add Discount Code’. Enter the code here and click ‘Apply’.

4. If valid, the page will refresh and your total will be updated and display the new price.

How to use protein powder

(Image credit: Bulk Powders)

Protein powder is a versatile food supplement that you can add to your food or drinks. Protein powder is one of the most popular sport nutrients on the market. From professional athletes to gym bunnies, protein powder is a great product to incorporate into your diet to help your body recover after exercise, build muscle or lose weight.

Protein powder is typically consumed through protein shakes. Depending on what type of protein powder you use and what you’re using it for, protein can be added to water or milk on its own or incorporated with other ingredients. Protein powder in your smoothies can really make a difference to your body and diet, plus this way it can be incorporated into a meal. By adding a scoop of protein powder to your smoothies, you get a tastier smoothie and extra protein. Many smoothies with bananas and berries work well with sweet protein powder flavours like chocolate, cookies and cream and peanut butter.

If you love to try different flavours of protein powder, try to match up the flavour with different foods. Pancakes, porridge, cereal and yoghurt are great foods to try this with as they have neutral yet fruity flavours. Try fruity protein powders like strawberries and pink lemonade.

If you don’t like the taste of protein powder, you can pick an unflavoured one and add it to your food and you won’t even notice the taste! This is also helpful if you want to put protein powder into your food if you’re bulking or trying to grow muscles quickly. You can even add protein powder to coffee, potatoes and even into pasta sauces.

Boosting your immunity with Bulk Powders

(Image credit: Bulk Powders)

Since the pandemic disrupted the world in 2020, we’ve been trying to protect our health and boost our immune systems. While we can’t completely avoid illnesses, by having a strong immune system, you can battle them easier and avoid the worst symptoms. Immunity supplements have become a big part of this and are so simple to incorporate into your daily routine.

With immunity supplements, vitamins and minerals, it's easier than ever before to support your body’s natural defences. Our body as a whole requires constant support, attention and care in order for you to function properly, whether it's physically, mentally and even emotionally. By having a rich diet and an active lifestyle, you’re already helping your body and specifically your immune system to work better. By adding immunity supplements into this, you’re strengthening your immune system and helping yourself in the long run.

Bulk Powders’ full range of vitamins and minerals are in the form of powders, capsules and tablets. Whether you simply want some more vitamin C or you want to strengthen different aspects of yourself, there are plenty of supplements available at Bulk Powders. Popular powders that are often thrown into shakes and smoothies are matcha, spirulina, maca, spinach and goji berries are all packed full of vitamins and goodness for your body. If you’re unsure what you’re looking for, you can start a live chat with Bulk Powders and their experts will assist you in finding what’s best for you.