Hints & Tips

To stay up-to-date with Adidas, sign up to the Creators Club emails. By subscribing to their newsletter, subscribers get early access to sales, exclusive offers and a 20% off discount voucher when you sign up. For more promotions and giveaways, make sure you’re following the Adidas Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube pages.

Adidas sales can be found online via the ‘Outlet’ and in their stores. The ‘Outlet’ is full of deals on clothing, accessories and footwear for men, women and children. It also has deals on popular collections, like Originals, Ultraboost, Superstar, Ozweego, Adilette, ZX and NMD. Adidas products are also available at third party retailers like Amazon, John Lewis and Very so make sure to check these out during seasonal sales.

Adidas also has a student discount in partnership with UNiDAYS. Simply sign up and verify your student status for free and you can get 25% off full price items and 15% off outlet items. Adidas also has multiple mobile apps to download (for free), including the Adidas app, Confirmed app, Running app and Training app. All apps offer workouts, log your statistics and offer special discounts to users.

The easiest way to stay up to date with Adidas sales, deals and discounts is by staying in touch with the T3 discount page for Adidas. We regularly update this page with the latest deals so stay tuned for more.

FAQs

Does Adidas offer free delivery? Yes. Standard delivery is free when you spend over £25. If your order is under £25, delivery is £3.99. Delivery is also free for Creators Club members. If you collect your order in an Adidas store, this is also free.

What’s the Adidas returns policy? If you’re unhappy with your order, you can return it within 60 days of receipt. Make sure it’s unused and in its original packaging. To start a return, head to the returns page on the Adidas website and follow the steps. Once Adidas have received and inspected your order, a refund will be issued.

How do I track my order? When your order has been dispatched, you will receive an email confirmation with tracking links and information inside. Alternatively, select ‘Order tracker’ on the website and enter your order number and email address to track your order.

Can I exchange my product? If you ordered the wrong size or you’d like a different colour, you can exchange your order for free. You can do this through the returns process.

What payment methods are available? Adidas accepts all major credit and debit cards, American Express, PayPal and Klarna.

Is there an Adidas store near me? Yes. Head to the ‘Store finder’ on the website and enter your location to find your nearest store.

How do I contact the Adidas customer service team? To contact Adidas, call 0800 279 4144 or start a live chat on the website.

How to use Adidas discount codes

1. Find the Adidas discount code that you want to use, read the T&Cs and head to their website. You can find these discount codes on the T3 Adidas discount code page, their website and emails.

2. Do your shopping, add everything to your basket and head to checkout.

3. At the checkout, click ‘Enter promo code’ under your order summary. You can also apply your discount code on the delivery page. In the box, enter your code and click ‘Apply'.

4. If valid, the page will refresh and your total will be updated with the discount added.

Adidas X Collaborations

(Image credit: Adidas)

Like many big sports-fashion companies, Adidas has many popular collections and collaborations with public figures, celebrities and other designer brands. Some of their big sellers are the Disney, Pharrell Williams, Beyonce and Jeremy Scott collections.

Something for the kids and some nostalgia for the adults, the Adidas X Disney collection is full of colour and features many beloved characters and films like Mickey Mouse, the Lion King, Monsters Inc and Toy Story. This collection is made up of pyjamas, sweatshirts, t-shirts, leggings, shoes and backpacks.

One of Adidas’ first celebrity collections was with singer Pharrell Williams. The collection is full of classic clothes and shoes, like sweatshirt sets in multiple colours. The Pharrell Williams Adilette 2.0 Slides is all about ease and textile lining and soles, perfect for wearing indoors.

Of course, we couldn’t forget the Adidas X Beyonce. Beyonce’s Ivy Park collection is one of the most popular sports-fashion edits. The Adidas X Ivy Heart is coming soon on the 9th February, featuring pink and red colours, the iconic 3 stripes running down textured jumpers and snake-like heart prints. This collection is inclusive for all sizes and genders, and is a great edit if you’re looking for something fun for Valentine’s Day.

For something more designer, Adidas have collaborated with Jeremy Scott and Prada. The third Adidas X Prada collection features 21-pieces of environmentally-conscious fabrics with a selection of clean and sharp silhouettes.

Everything you need to know about Adidas apps

(Image credit: Adidas )

Adidas have multiple apps for their customers to take advantage of, for the latest benefits, inspiration and training advice. The Adidas apps include the Adidas app, Confirmed app, Running app and Training app. All apps are free to download and available on both iOS and Android devices.

The Adidas app gets users closer to the action with instant and early access to the latest drops and sales. Inspiration, content and app exclusive deals are also on offer. If you’re part of the Creators Club, you can earn points, make purchases and leave reviews. Once you start collecting points, you can level up and unlock exclusive rewards. The Confirmed app offers users a curated selection of exclusive and featured collaborations, first-run sneakers and the latest drops, plus they’re the first to find out!

The Running app is focused on running and helps you track your activities, record your runs, log runs, review statistics and share your success. The Training app is similar but focuses on gym workouts and other training. On the app, you can select muscle groups and create your own workouts that fit your schedule. Users can also join challenges and compare their activities to other users.

The Adidas apps are the perfect way to get out of a workout or running slump and help you find the best equipment and clothing you need to reach your fitness goals.