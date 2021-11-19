The John Lewis Black Friday sale is live: the best deals to shop now

Another day, another Black Friday sale going live! John Lewis have announced the start of their Black Friday event, with amazing offers across fashion, electronics, beauty, home and more.
The John Lewis Black Friday deals are full of discounts on their own range of products, as well as popular brands like Samsung, Levi’s, Neom, Clarins and Ted Baker. With a focus on Christmas gifts, John Lewis have discounted ‘Gift Idea’ collections for both men and women so you can get ahead of your festive shopping.
If you’re looking for specific deals to shop from the John Lewis Black Friday sale, check out our best John Lewis Black Friday deals guide. For the top deals and the best discounts in the sale, keep reading for more.
Top Black Friday deals at John Lewis today
- ⭐ STAR DEAL: 30% off selected Ted Baker clothing
- ⭐ STAR DEAL: Get up to 20% off Levi’s
- ⭐ STAR DEAL: Get up to 20% off Clarins beauty
- Samsung Galaxy S21 5G Smartphone: was £769, now £649 at John Lewis
- Microsoft Surface Laptop 4: was £899, now £749 at John Lewis
- LG GBB72PZEFN Freestanding 70/30 Fridge Freezer: was £849, now £649 at John Lewis
- Shark Cordless Stick Vacuum with Anti Hair Wrap & PowerFins: was £399, now £249 at John Lewis
- Philips Sonicare 7300 ExpertClean Electric Toothbrush: was £150, now £90 at John Lewis
- Sennheiser HD Headphones: was £169, now £99 at John Lewis
- Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet (11th generation): was £149.99, now £79.99 at John Lewis
- Reebok Z-Power Cross Trainer: was £449, now £349 at John Lewis
- Amazon Echo Dot Smart Speaker: was £59.99, now £38.99 at John Lewis
For more deals from John Lewis, visit our John Lewis Black Friday deals article or read on for star deals from the John Lewis Black Friday sale.
Star Deals: the best discounts at John Lewis
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G Smartphone: was £769, now £649 at John Lewis
Save £120 on the Samsung Galaxy S21 5G Smartphone at John Lewis. With an adaptive Infinity-O display, this smartphone has GPS, game booster, wide and ultra wide lens cameras.
LG GBB62PZGFN Freestanding 70/30 Fridge Freezer: was £799, now £599 at John Lewis
Save £200 on the LG Freestanding Fridge Freezer at John Lewis. With advanced DoorCooling and LinerCooling technology, this fridge keeps your food fresh for longer and looks stylish in your kitchen.
Fitbit Versa 2 Smart Fitness Watch: was £139, now £99 at John Lewis
The Fitbit Versa 2 is a health and fitness smartwatch which tracks and monitors your workouts and activity. You can also use it to create alarms, check weather, play music and set reminders with voice control technology.
Reebok Z-Power Exercise Bike: was £349, now £279 at John Lewis
Complete your home gym with the Reebok Z-Power Exercise Bike. Weighing at 9kg, the heavy flywheel gives a smooth ride so you can power through your workout without distractions.
De’Longhi Magnifica S Smart Coffee Machine: was £449.99, now £349.99 at John Lewis
The De’Longhi Magnifica Smart Coffee Machine has intuitive control features and brewing technology, for a perfect morning cup of coffee. It has a sleek stylish design and has grinding technology that grinds your coffee beans immaculately.
Ted Baker Stina Leather Cross Body Bag: was £120, now £85 at John Lewis
Ted Baker has 20% off in the John Lewis Black Friday sale, including this cross body bag. Made from high quality Stina leather, this bag has double zip pockets and comes in a range of colours.
Levi’s 501 Original Straight Jeans: was £64, now £51.20 at John Lewis
Levi’s fashion is up to 20% off in the John Lewis Black Friday sale. The 501 Original jeans are bestsellers and are crafted from mid-weight denim in a regular fit. These are available for both men and women and in different colours.