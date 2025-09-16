Forget Nutribullet – this Cuisinart blender is speedy, portable and half the price

QUICK SUMMARY Cuisinart has launched a new food preparation collection, including a portable blender, and two food processors. With prices starting at £39.99, the new Cuisinart blenders and food processors are portable, powerful and affordable – and they’re already 25% off.

Forget Nutribullet – Cuisinart’s new blender could take the crown for the best portable blender on the market. The Cuisinart Blast & Go Portable Blender is similar to the Nutribullet Flip in terms of speed and portability, but it’s almost half the price – here’s what you need to know.

Cuisinart is taking on KitchenAid with its new food preparation range , featuring a blender and two food processors. With the autumn / winter season approaching, the three new products are designed to make meal prep faster, easier and more convenient as the days start to get shorter.

The Cuisinart Blast & Go Portable Blender is the star of the show. The portable, personal blender looks similar to the Ninja Blast , as both have the main motor built into the base. The base itself connects to the blender so you can make smoothies, soups, sauces and shakes on the go.

As a cordless device, the Cuisinart Blast & Go Portable Blender can blend up to 20 times per charge. Using its powerful stainless steel blades, it can cut through fresh and frozen ingredients, including crushing ice.

Like the Nutribullet Flip , the Cuisinart Blast & Go Portable Blender comes with a 500ml travel cup so you don’t have to carry the motor with you – although this does mean you don’t get to blend while commuting which keeps your smoothie fresher.

(Image credit: Cuisinart)

But the Cuisinart Blast & Go Portable Blender is surprisingly lightweight and leakproof so it’s the ideal travel companion. Compared to the Nutribullet Flip, the Cuisinart Blast & Go Portable Blender is the cheaper of the two at £69.99 while the Flip costs £99.99.

The other new meal prep products from Cuisinart include the Pixie Chopper Mini Food Processor for £39.99 and the FlexPrep 1.1L Food Processor at £79.99. As the name suggests, the Pixie Chopper Mini Food Processor is for smaller batches of food and has a compact yet powerful size that uses an Auto-Reversing SmartPower Blade to cut through vegetables, nuts, herbs and more.

For something bigger, the FlexPrep 1.1L Food Processor has a 1.1-litre capacity and comes with multiple blades, discs and tubes to cut, chop, shred and grate different ingredients. Compared to KitchenAid which has similar products, the new Cuisinart meal prep collection is more affordable yet just as powerful.

The new Cuisinart food preparation collection is available now and already has 25% off.