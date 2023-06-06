This bargain Decathlon travel bag is going viral on TikTok!

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

It’s a feeling we all know too well. Rocking up to the airport with bated breath, wondering whether your hand luggage is going to fit in the airline's cabin-bag sizer. Airports can be stressful enough (read our guide on how else to avoid airport chaos! ) and luggage-related worries are no exception. With some airlines now charging up to £48 extra if your carry on is too large, it can be an unexpected fee that we all want to steer clear of.

What if we told you that you don’t have to worry about this any longer? Enter Decathlon’s Kipsta Essential 20L bag . Priced at an incredible £6.99, this bag is a perfect choice to take as hand luggage on your travels. Its lightweight and flexible design make it safe for any flight, particularly with Ryanair, who are notoriously strict with cabin luggage dimensions.

(Image credit: Decathlon)

Gaining more than 1179 reviews, the bag has an overall rating of 4.7/5, with more than 1120 people rating it four or five stars.

One wrote: ‘Really useful under-seat bag for air travel at a fraction of the price of other airline under seat bags! This bag holds loads of spare clothing in the main compartment & can comfortably fit all your liquids, passport & mobile phone with boarding pass etc in the side compartment.’

Another wrote: ‘Bought these as hand luggage for Ryanair. The size is deceptive and they hold far more than you'd expect. Great holdall at a brilliant price.’

It comes with two compartments, including one main pocket and a side pocket. The side pocket is perfect for separating your liquids or electricals from the rest of your luggage, making it easy to access them quickly if needed. The bag also folds down into its own side pocket so it’s much easier to store when you’re not using it.

(Image credit: Decathlon)

Released earlier this year, the bag was immediately picked up on by influencers. Famous Tiktoker Callum Ryan was one of them, raving about the bag to his 1.1 million followers. Callum was shocked at the sheer amount of his belongings he was able to pack, including an extra pair of shoes, sunglasses, toiletries and laptop alongside his clothes. The video has racked up an impressive 179.1k likes and 31.5k shares.

Whilst the bag is currently sold out online, it is available in most local stores so you can still pick one up before your summer hols! A restock is also expected, and it’s not one to miss!