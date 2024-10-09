Sound the alarm – Nintendo has announced new hardware this year after all

Quick Summary
Nintendo has announced its own smart clock – the Nintendo Alarmo.
It comes with a display and numerous themes based on the company's most famous games (and Ring Fit Adventures). The clock will also track your sleep patterns for daily reports.
Nintendo has announced new hardware at last! However, it's not exactly what we expected. In fact, it's not exactly anything Nintendo has ever done before.
Instead of the Nintendo Switch 2, which is still likely coming next spring, the company has unveiled its first... alarm clock.
More than just a clock, the Nintendo Alarmo (yeah, we know) is interactive and comes with its own front-facing display. This allows for different themes to be chosen, based on popular Nintendo games.
Sounds and graphics based on Super Mario Odyssey, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Splatoon 3, Pikmin 4 and, weirdly, Ring Fit Adventures come preinstalled, while others, including Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Animal Crossing: New Horizons are coming after launch as free updates.
As well as sound an alarm to wake you in the morning, sensors can tell when you are moving, even when lying down, and the clock will sound game effects in time with your motion. Plus, Alarmo can track your sleep patterns and give you some simple statistics, such as the time you've spent in bed, how much you tossed and turned, and how long it took you to get up.
Sleepy sounds can also be activated to help you get to sleep at night, while an hourly chime function will make every 60 minutes with some Nintendo character tomfoolery.
The Nintendo Alarmo will be available later this week from the My Nintendo Store. We're still awaiting prices and the exact date.
It might not be the hardware announcement we were all expecting – although we were forewarned something was coming via an FCC listing for a mysterious device that appeared a couple of weeks ago. However, you'd have to really hate Mario and the gang not to find Alarmo intriguing.
I'm not sure I really want to wake up next to a small, rotund plumber each day, but at least it'd make a difference to Alexa.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
