Mysterious Nintendo device appears online, and it's not Switch 2

Quick Summary A mysterious Nintendo device has appeared on the website of the FCC. This means it has official approval for release in the US, with its communications tech having met the right standards. But what is the product?

Nintendo will reportedly unveil a new product soon, although it's not expected to be the Nintendo Switch 2. In fact, no-one seems to know exact what it is.

A device has popped up in a listing on the site of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) in the US and that's usually a sign that it will launch imminently. The FCC must approve every product that uses wireless communications technology before they can be sold in the States, so it's also generally a sign that something exists.

However, we just haven't heard of a new Nintendo gadget other than its forthcoming console – especially when with the specifications mentioned in the listing.

There is also a picture included on the site, but it's hardly revealing. Indeed, all it shows is the "bottom side" of the device, which has a similar shape to an Apple TV box.

As for the tech information, the product includes a 24GHz mmWave sensor (according to The Verge). This, it is assumed, could be used as a movement tracker. Alternatively, it could simply turn the device on when a person is close-by.

There are few other clues – there's no Bluetooth support listed, with just 2.4GHz Wi-Fi on board for wireless connectivity, so it's hardly cutting edge. But one thing's for certain, it's a new line for Nintendo as it comes with the product number CLO-001.

As The Verge states, this signifies the start of a range – the original Nintendo Switch was coded HAC-001, while the DS was NTR-001.

Whatever the new device is, it also sports a USB-C connection for power.

At first we wondered if it might be a new charging dock, but why would it need a movement sensor or wireless connection? Or maybe it's a motion tracker for a new game series. After all, Nintendo has been known to create some interesting accessories in the past – Nintendo Labo, for starters.

Hopefully, all will be revealed soon.