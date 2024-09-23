Mysterious Nintendo device appears online, and it's not Switch 2

Quick Summary
A mysterious Nintendo device has appeared on the website of the FCC.
This means it has official approval for release in the US, with its communications tech having met the right standards.
But what is the product?
Nintendo will reportedly unveil a new product soon, although it's not expected to be the Nintendo Switch 2. In fact, no-one seems to know exact what it is.
A device has popped up in a listing on the site of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) in the US and that's usually a sign that it will launch imminently. The FCC must approve every product that uses wireless communications technology before they can be sold in the States, so it's also generally a sign that something exists.
However, we just haven't heard of a new Nintendo gadget other than its forthcoming console – especially when with the specifications mentioned in the listing.
There is also a picture included on the site, but it's hardly revealing. Indeed, all it shows is the "bottom side" of the device, which has a similar shape to an Apple TV box.
As for the tech information, the product includes a 24GHz mmWave sensor (according to The Verge). This, it is assumed, could be used as a movement tracker. Alternatively, it could simply turn the device on when a person is close-by.
There are few other clues – there's no Bluetooth support listed, with just 2.4GHz Wi-Fi on board for wireless connectivity, so it's hardly cutting edge. But one thing's for certain, it's a new line for Nintendo as it comes with the product number CLO-001.
As The Verge states, this signifies the start of a range – the original Nintendo Switch was coded HAC-001, while the DS was NTR-001.
Upgrade to smarter living
Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox.
Whatever the new device is, it also sports a USB-C connection for power.
At first we wondered if it might be a new charging dock, but why would it need a movement sensor or wireless connection? Or maybe it's a motion tracker for a new game series. After all, Nintendo has been known to create some interesting accessories in the past – Nintendo Labo, for starters.
Hopefully, all will be revealed soon.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
-
Nintendo Switch 2 photos appear online – first glimpse at the alleged new console
It's all go in Nintendo town today
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Nintendo Switch 2 named in new leak, along with one very interesting detail
Nintendo is cooking something big up
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
There's an update on Nintendo Switch 2 that'll please existing Switch owners
Your massive Switch games library will not go to waste
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
How to watch Nintendo Direct August 2024: 40 minutes of new Switch games
A new Nintendo Direct is coming today, here's how to watch it
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Nintendo Switch 2 price tipped by expert – start saving now
It might be pricier than you'd think
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Nintendo is launching new Switch hardware this year after all
Just don't expect a Switch 2 yet
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Nintendo Switch Online gets 3 free games you won't have played before
Nintendo digs out some hidden gems
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Nintendo Switch is officially its longest-standing console and shows no signs of slowing down
Do we even need a Switch 2?
By Max Freeman-Mills Published