John Lewis' best Cyber Monday tech deals: Top last-minute tech savings

We're now in the last-chance saloon when it comes to John Lewis' Cyber Monday and post-Black Friday deals, which means limited time is left to grab yourself some excellent lower pricing on various tech items.

While JL sells all sorts of items – from mattresses to furniture – in this round-up, we're only covering the best UK Black Friday deals for tech and electronics. That means everything from TVs to laptops, tablets to phones.

There's an official page dedicated to the John Lewis Black Friday sale on its site, but in order to save you time and effort trawling through JL's own pages, our tech experts have picked out the best offers. It runs from now right through to the close of 1 December, when Cyber Monday comes to an end.

John Lewis Cyber Monday 2025: Best deals today

John Lewis Cyber Monday sale 2025: Gaming deals

John Lewis Cyber Monday sale 2025: Laptop deals

Save 40% (£230) Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3: was £579.99 now £349.99 at John Lewis Read more Read less ▼ A T3 favourite during the Black Friday sales, Lenovo's entry-level laptop has frequently appeared on offer. But it's never been this low in price, making this already affordable Windows laptop a great deal for those with only moderate sums to explore buying a new machine.

Save £300 Apple MacBook Air (M2, 13-inch): was £999 now £699 at John Lewis Read more Read less ▼ This might not be the latest MacBook Air, but it'll last for years and has more than enough power for the vast majority of users. Getting it for this little – and brand new – is a great little deal, if you're able to grab it while it lasts.

John Lewis Cyber Monday sale: Tablet deals

John Lewis Cyber Monday sale 2025: Headphones deals

Save £99.01 Sony WH-1000XM6: was £399 now £299.99 at John Lewis Read more Read less ▼ Sony's best wireless headphones ever, for my money, the XM6s only just came out a few months ago – but they're already subject to a wild £100 discount, which is some going.

Apple AirPods 4: was £119 now £99 at John Lewis Read more Read less ▼ You see them everywhere for good reason – Apple's basic AirPods are great in-ear headphones, offering easy connectivity and great sound. There's no active noise-cancelling (ANC), though, so if you want that then you'll need to pay more.

John Lewis Cyber Monday sale 2025: TV deals

Save £600 LG C5 OLED (65-inch, 2025): was £2,099 now £1,499 at John Lewis Read more Read less ▼ This is the TV I'd recommend to the vast majority of people in the market for a new display, and it's got a pretty huge discount right now. It's only on the 65-inch version, though, which is a factor to consider for sure!

Save 25% (£250.99) LG OLED B5 48-inch: was £999.99 now £749 at John Lewis Read more Read less ▼ The step below the C5 model, the B5 isn't quite as bright – but it's a lot more affordable. The stunning 4K picture quality doesn't negate any of OLED's benefits – perfect contrast and no light halo around subjects. And in its 48-inch form it's one of those rare smaller-scale OLED panels with all the latest features.

John Lewis Cyber Monday sale 2025: Phone deals

Save 25% (£200) Google Pixel 10: was £799 now £599 at John Lewis Read more Read less ▼ Google's best promotion for Black Friday is on its current flagship phone, with John Lewis also getting in on the action. With top-level performance and all the latest Android AI software features, this 6.3-inch handset is well worth your consideration – especially at this lower price.

Save £200 Motorola Razr 60 Ultra: was £1,099 now £899 at John Lewis Read more Read less ▼ You won't get a much better deal on a folding phone this year – Motorola's super slick Razr 60 Ultra looks like a bit of a steal at this price. Its lovely clamshell design includes an all-screen outer face that other brands have since copied (with good reason).

John Lewis Cyber Monday and Black Friday 2025: What you need to know

This Black Friday fell on 28 November, but the John Lewis sale for the big event went live ahead of that – and most of its deals shouldn't change much for the remainder of November.

That said, it's not impossible that on Cyber Monday we'll see some new deals pop up, to justify the hype and get people even more interested in what's discounted. I'll be maintaining the above list of highlights throughout the rest of November to check for valuable new additions.