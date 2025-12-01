Argos best Cyber Monday tech deals: The best deals after Black Friday
Argos continues Black Friday sales into Cyber Monday
It's Cyber Monday, everyone, and the clock is ticking. While Argos got into the swing of its Black Friday sales weeks ago, meaning there have been lots of opportunities to bag some excellent deals on tech products, the sales are now in their late stages.
Discounts are being applied across all of Argos' product categories, however, delivering some of the best UK deals around. There's everything from TVs to laptops, toys to kitchen appliances. However, we've focused specifically on technology and electronics here, with best-of-the-best in their respective categories highlighted.
There is a dedicated official page for the Argos Black Friday sale – stating that it "must finish Tuesday [2nd December]" – that you can visit on Argos' site for a full breakdown. But to save you time and effort, our team of top tech experts has picked out the best offers at Argos right now.
Best Argos Cyber Monday sale 2025: best deals today
Argos Cyber Monday sale 2025: Gaming deals
Argos has gone in big on the Switch 2 discount action – and was the first to beat every other retailer! The console plus Mario Kart World is now under the £400 mark, which is a turn up for the books.
Update 1st Dec: Currys is not only price-matching, it has added a Harry Potter game and a Mario Kart keyring at no extra cost
A huge discount on Sony's top-tier console, this is a rare price-cut indeed. The PS5 Pro will eke more graphical wonder from your library of PS5 titles, thanks to its even more powerful innards.
Price match: Amazon £569.99
Finally, Xbox is in on the action too. With discounts sorely lacking in 2025 – there was nothing good during Prime Day – this is the lowest the top-tier Xbox console has been this year.
Price match: Amazon £569.99
Argos Cyber Monday sale 2025: Headphone deals
Wait, what? Argos has knocked almost three-quarters off the RRP of Beats' excellent Studio Pro. These over-ears offer active-noise cancelling (ANC) in addition to ace sound quality. And at this price they're an obvious winner.
Best Argos Cyber Monday sale 2025: Toys deals
Now that the Millennium Falcon Ultimate Collector Series has sold out – and that was even pricier! – the next best set for a Star Wars fan has to be this. It's also a massive set, containing 5374 pieces, and will take considerable time to build. An ideal Christmas project, eh?
Argos Cyber Monday sale 2025: Laptop deals
If you're looking for a cheap, basic Windows 11 laptop – and are avoiding buying a Chromebook – then this HP ticks plenty of boxes. It's got a 15.6-inch Full HD screen, and runs Intel's entry-level Core i-series processor – which is a step beyond the basic Celeron options. Ideal for streaming, browsing, word processing and not too much heavy lifting. And at a great price.
Argos Cyber Monday sale 2025: Tablet deals
Samsung's best-buy tablet has finally entered its Black Friday discount phase – cutting almost a third from the asking price. This is a great deal for the Wi-Fi version of the tablet, though, despite it only having 128GB storage. With Samsung's own Exynos processor on board, it's plenty powerful, and it also comes with an S Pen stylus. So whether you want to play, draw, sketch, take notes, or simply browse or stream – this tablet caters for it all, without breaking the bank.
Argos is matching the same deal that Amazon is pushing itself, offering the 8-inch Fire HD with 60% off. This is an ideal entry-level tablet for streaming, browsing and basic apps use. Do note, however, that while Amazon's tablet runs on Google's Android operating system in the background, there's a layer over the top which prevents access to the full Google Play library – as such you're more restricted to what's accessible.
Argos Cyber Monday sale 2025: Phone deals
Samsung makes some incredible flagship Galaxy phones, but they're expensive. A little further down the scale, however, the A56 and A36 models cater for smaller budgets. But while the spec isn't as significant – and the cameras more basic – the software and user experience still rules. Argos has this handset cheaper than anywhere else right now, too, making it a great deal.
There's currently a hefty £200 off the Pixel 10 at Argos, and it's a fantastic flagship phone. Top-level performance, plus all the Android AI software features, means this handset is well worth your consideration.
Argos Cyber Monday sale 2025: TV deals
There's a lot to like about the LG OLED B5, from the stunning 4K picture quality to the Magic Remote. Excellent blacks, viewing angles, and colour accuracy all add up to an impressive television package. Especially if you're looking for a smaller-scale buy that doesn't compromise image quality.
