Argos best Cyber Monday tech deals: The best deals after Black Friday

It's Cyber Monday, everyone, and the clock is ticking. While Argos got into the swing of its Black Friday sales weeks ago, meaning there have been lots of opportunities to bag some excellent deals on tech products, the sales are now in their late stages.

Discounts are being applied across all of Argos' product categories, however, delivering some of the best UK deals around. There's everything from TVs to laptops, toys to kitchen appliances. However, we've focused specifically on technology and electronics here, with best-of-the-best in their respective categories highlighted.

There is a dedicated official page for the Argos Black Friday sale – stating that it "must finish Tuesday [2nd December]" – that you can visit on Argos' site for a full breakdown. But to save you time and effort, our team of top tech experts has picked out the best offers at Argos right now.

Best Argos Cyber Monday sale 2025: best deals today

Argos Cyber Monday sale 2025: Gaming deals

Save 19% (£130) PS5 Pro: was £699.99 now £569.99 at Argos Read more Read less ▼ A huge discount on Sony's top-tier console, this is a rare price-cut indeed. The PS5 Pro will eke more graphical wonder from your library of PS5 titles, thanks to its even more powerful innards. Price match: Amazon £569.99

Save 6% (£30) Xbox Series X: was £499 now £469 at Argos Read more Read less ▼ Finally, Xbox is in on the action too. With discounts sorely lacking in 2025 – there was nothing good during Prime Day – this is the lowest the top-tier Xbox console has been this year. Price match: Amazon £569.99

Argos Cyber Monday sale 2025: Headphone deals

Save 72% (£250.99) Beats Studio Pro ANC: was £349.99 now £99 at Argos Read more Read less ▼ Wait, what? Argos has knocked almost three-quarters off the RRP of Beats' excellent Studio Pro. These over-ears offer active-noise cancelling (ANC) in addition to ace sound quality. And at this price they're an obvious winner.

Best Argos Cyber Monday sale 2025: Toys deals

Argos Cyber Monday sale 2025: Laptop deals

Save 40% (£130.99) HP 15.6in Intel Core i3 laptop: was £329.99 now £199 at Argos Read more Read less ▼ If you're looking for a cheap, basic Windows 11 laptop – and are avoiding buying a Chromebook – then this HP ticks plenty of boxes. It's got a 15.6-inch Full HD screen, and runs Intel's entry-level Core i-series processor – which is a step beyond the basic Celeron options. Ideal for streaming, browsing, word processing and not too much heavy lifting. And at a great price.

Argos Cyber Monday sale 2025: Tablet deals

Save 30% (£150) Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE: was £499 now £349 at Argos Read more Read less ▼ Samsung's best-buy tablet has finally entered its Black Friday discount phase – cutting almost a third from the asking price. This is a great deal for the Wi-Fi version of the tablet, though, despite it only having 128GB storage. With Samsung's own Exynos processor on board, it's plenty powerful, and it also comes with an S Pen stylus. So whether you want to play, draw, sketch, take notes, or simply browse or stream – this tablet caters for it all, without breaking the bank.

Argos Cyber Monday sale 2025: Phone deals

Save 38% (£150.01) Samsung Galaxy A36: was £399.99 now £249.98 at Argos Read more Read less ▼ Samsung makes some incredible flagship Galaxy phones, but they're expensive. A little further down the scale, however, the A56 and A36 models cater for smaller budgets. But while the spec isn't as significant – and the cameras more basic – the software and user experience still rules. Argos has this handset cheaper than anywhere else right now, too, making it a great deal.

Save 25% (£200) Google Pixel 10: was £799 now £599 at Argos Read more Read less ▼ There's currently a hefty £200 off the Pixel 10 at Argos, and it's a fantastic flagship phone. Top-level performance, plus all the Android AI software features, means this handset is well worth your consideration.

Argos Cyber Monday sale 2025: TV deals