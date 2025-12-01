Currys best Cyber Monday tech deals: The best deals after Black Friday

Surely the best Black Friday deals are all dead and done? Nope! It's now Cyber Monday, continuing the sale, and Currys is very much still in on the action – even if its phrasology hasn't changed from 'Black Friday'.

Plenty of other retailers are also in with sales, too, from Argos to Amazon to John Lewis. The T3 team has been covering the best offers – see the links below – because navigating the sites' poorly laid-out search functions to pick out the truly decent deals is taxing.

There's a dedicated, official page for Currys' Black Friday sale, so you can visit that directly if you're seeking items beyond core tech. Otherwise, to save you shopping time and effort, here's our expert selection of the best deals that remain available at Currys...

Currys Black Friday sale 2025: best deals today

Currys Black Friday sale 2025: Gaming deals

Save 33% (£140) Sony PlayStation 5 Digital Edition: was £429 now £289 at Currys Read more Read less ▼ The deal sold out on Amazon, but Currys still has stock. It's the cheapest way to get yourself a PS5 console right now – so long as you're okay not having a disc drive (although you could buy the accessory at a later date).

Save 7% (£32.01) Nintendo Switch 2 with Mario Kart World : was £432 now £399.99 at Currys Read more Read less ▼ Nintendo's 2025 console is the hot buy this year – and with a decent wedge of cash cut away from the retail price, you can get your hands on Mario's latest title for a little less. Stock is finally in good supply, so if you've been waiting to buy then now's the time – Amazon and Argos are also offering this deal, but Currys throws in some freebies that make it the best place to buy.

Currys Black Friday sale 2025: Laptop deals

Save £300 Apple MacBook Air (M2, 13-inch): was £999 now £699 at Currys Read more Read less ▼ Finally, Currys is in on the Apple action – price-matching John Lewis for this 13-inch model. It's a little older, but still the current design, complete with M2 chip inside. It's a much cheaper way to buy than the latest model, though.

Save 40% (£200) HP OmniBook 5 16-inch: was £499 now £299 at Currys Read more Read less ▼ Laptops is one of the areas where the Currys sale can beat the likes of Amazon – indeed, this budget HP laptop is pricier from the maker's own site. With an Intel Core i3 processor, it's entry-level, but a perfectly good Windows machine for getting your day-to-day done. And, at 16-inches, it'll be a great desktop replacement for some.

Save £400 Lenovo Yoga 7 Slim: was £1,099 now £699 at Currys Read more Read less ▼ If you want a Windows PC that lasts for ages, this Snapdragon X variant will go on and on and on. That's the benefit of Qualcomm's new chip, which also tickboxes Microsoft's "Copilot+" PC badge – meaning it's an "AI PC" too. It's the kind of MacBook-rivalling hardware in the Windows space, just with a price cut of several hundred making it way more affordable and sorely tempting, if you're hunting for a new laptop.

Currys Black Friday sale 2025: Headphone deals

Save 38% (£50) Marshall Major V wireless headphones: was £129.99 now £79.99 at Argos Read more Read less ▼ The Marshall Major V wireless headphones in black certainly look the part – and more importantly, they sound the part too. You can now pick up these excellent cans for half price in the Argos sales.

Save 25% (£100.95) Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headhones: was £399.95 now £299 at Currys Read more Read less ▼ Bose's top-notch over-ear headphones bagged a T3 Award, as their noise-cancelling (ANC) is just so good. If you're after folding headphones that are the best for travel, then look no further – Bose has the winner. And now with three figures cut from the price. Bargain!

Currys Black Friday sale 2025: Tablet deals

Save 30% (£150) Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE: was £499 now £349 at Currys Read more Read less ▼ Samsung's 'Fan Edition' slate was always due a price drop – and its Black Friday discount has finally kicked in! With almost a third cut from the asking price, this Exynos-powered tablet is ideal for all kinds of tasks, whether you want to stream or browse, play games, or even use the included S Pen stylus to draw or sketch. It's a brilliant all-rounder for a great price. Do note, however, that the 128GB storage is on the low side – but you can pay more for extra.

Currys Black Friday sale 2025: Turntable deals

Save 28% (£70) Sony PS-LX310BT Bluetooth turntable: was £249 now £179 at Currys Read more Read less ▼ Awarded 5 stars by T3's sister site, What Hi-Fi?, the LX310 is described as "a no-nonsense automatic turntable with a built-in phono stage, Bluetooth and a surprisingly musical sound". That Bluetooth feature is the real clincher here, to cut the wires and output to your favourite wireless speaker – which, most likely, you already own.

Currys Black Friday sale 2025: TV deals

Save 42% (£550) LG OLED B5 48-inch: was £1,299.99 now £749.99 at Currys Read more Read less ▼ There's plenty to love about LG's OLED B5, from the stunning 4K picture quality to its Magic Remote pointer for control. This set's excellent blacks, wide viewing angles, and high colour accuracy adds up to an impressive package. Especially if you're seeking a smaller-scale buy that doesn't compromise on image quality.

Currys Black Friday sale 2025: Phone deals

Save 25% (£200) Google Pixel 10: was £799 now £599 at Currys Read more Read less ▼ There's currently a hefty £200 off the Pixel 10 at Argos, and it's a fantastic flagship phone. Top-level performance, plus all the Android AI software features, means this handset is well worth your consideration.

Currys Black Friday sale recap

Currys celebrated Black Friday in its usual style last year: we saw everything from phones to watches to home tech and more. Whatever product category you were seeking, there was something for everyone.

So far, we're having a repeat performance this time around: there are lots of discounts, across a wide range of product categories, and new offers are appearing all the time. If you're in the market for some of the best Christmas gifts of 2025, this is a great resource for your early shopping.

When is Currys' Black Friday sale?

Black Friday itself falls on 28 November 2025. However, come the start of the month, Currys was already promoting Black Friday offers on its site – giving you lots more time to nab the gadgets you're after. The sale will continue through to 1 December, but it's clear that the Black Friday deals are already here – right now – so there's no need to wait.