Price of DJI's sub-250g 4K drone that “can withstand windy conditions” collapses in Black Friday sale

If you look at deals as much as I do, you inevitably come across the same offers time and again. Since I cover action cameras and drones on T3, I have seen many DJI and GoPro offers this Black Friday, including offers on the Mini 3, which we covered a couple of weeks ago.

However, Amazon has now decided to knock another £30 off the asking price of the RC controller combo, which now sells for a whopping £100 off. That's £359 for a drone that's more beginner-friendly than the Mini 3 Pro and comes with a 4K camera, solid wind resistance and all the perks you would enjoy from a DJI drone.

Why should you buy the DJI Mini 3 on Black Friday?

The DJI Mini 3 remains one of the most compelling entry-level drones in DJI’s lineup thanks to its blend of portability, strong camera performance and impressive flight time.

Weighing under 249g, it doesn’t require registration for recreational use in many regions, making it an easy pick for beginners or travellers who want to fly without hassle.

Despite its tiny footprint, the Mini 3 shoots crisp 4K HDR video at 30fps and 48MP photos, with a 1/1.3-inch CMOS sensor that performs far better than you’d expect at this size and price.

Vertical shooting is built in, letting you capture ready-to-share footage for TikTok, Reels and YouTube Shorts without cropping.

You get up to 38 minutes of flight time with the standard battery, or over 50 minutes with the Plus battery. That’s longer than many larger, pricier drones and gives you more freedom to experiment, scout locations and film multiple takes without rushing to land.

The drone handles breezy conditions confidently thanks to Level 5 wind resistance and features intelligent modes like QuickShots, automatic return-to-home and GPS-assisted hovering.