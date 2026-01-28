Le Creuset launches Jardin stoneware collection and it’s got me excited for spring

QUICK SUMMARY Le Creuset has launched its new La Collection Jardin collection, inspired by spring gardens. With prices starting at £18, the Le Creuset La Collection Jardin features mugs, bowls, serving platters, egg cups and more.

As the UK, US and other parts of the world are currently being hit by storms, it’s no surprise that everyone is looking forward to spring – Le Creuset, especially. The French-Belgian stoneware brand has just debuted its new La Collection Jardin range, and it looks like it’s stepped out of a spring garden – if a plate can do that, I guess!

If you’ve been reading my articles on T3 for a while, you’ll know that I’m a big fan of Le Creuset and think its casserole dishes, pots and other cookware are definitely worth the investment . Its special collections are some of my favourites, as I like to see how they use their extensive colour palette to cater to specific holidays.

Now, Le Creuset is done with winter and looking forward to spring with its new La Collection Jardin stoneware line-up. The new range is meant to “evoke the fresh beauty and tranquility of a garden in full bloom” and it’s done so by using Le Creuset’s neutral, spring-themed colours.

The Le Creuset La Collection Jardin comes in three colours – sea salt, shell pink and meringue. As pastels, the colours are very spring-like and even look like Easter shades, so it’s definitely got me excited for the warmer months ahead.

(Image credit: Le Creuset)

Aside from the colours, the stoneware from Le Creuset’s La Collection Jardin has subtle floral detailing. On the sides of mugs and on plates is an elaborate bluebell design, the egg shells are shaped like roses, and the petite casserole dishes have a daffodil on the lid and handle – my personal favourite!

In the new Le Creuset La Collection Jardin range, you can find plates, bowls, mugs, serving platters, egg cups and petite casseroles with prices starting at just £18 . As of writing, the collection is not yet available in the US.