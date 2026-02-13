KitchenAid’s Colour of the Year is here – and it might be my favourite yet

Forget Pantone – KitchenAid’s Colour of the Year is the one I’m picking

KitchenAid Colour of the Year 2026
(Image credit: KitchenAid)
KitchenAid has debuted its Colour of the Year 2026.

Available on its Artisan Tilt-Head 4.7L Stand Mixer, the new shade is Spearmint, a mint green shade that has subtle texturing.

Finally! KitchenAid is back with its 2026 Colour of the Year, marking its eighth consecutive year to uphold this colourful tradition. For 2026, KitchenAid is sticking to bright colours and adding a refreshing minty shade to its iconic stand mixer – and it might be my favourite colour so far.

KitchenAid Colour of the Year 2026

(Image credit: KitchenAid)

And KitchenAid definitely didn’t disappoint. For 2026, KitchenAid is all about Spearmint, a new mint green shade that’s refreshing and light. As always, the new Spearmint colour is only available on the KitchenAid Artisan Tilt-Head 4.7L Stand Mixer, although I hope it’s a colour that becomes a permanent fixture in KitchenAid’s colour palette and is added to more of its product collections.

Aside from the new green colour, the main body of the KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixer also has a sandy finish to add more texture to the bestselling stand mixer. Aside from the new colour, the mixer stays exactly the same, and still comes with an array of attachments, including beaters, whisks and dough hooks.

The KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixer in Spearmint is available to buy now for £699 at KitchenAid.

