Narwal launches world's most powerful vacuum mops, and they're not as pricey as you'd think

After a busy week at CES 2024, it's clear that the excitement isn't over just yet. Narwal, a well-known pioneer in smart home cleaning, has added three advanced devices to its portfolio of smart home cleaning solutions.

Not only did the brand unveil the versatile S10 Pro, a handheld wet and dry vacuum, but it also unveiled two robot vacuum and mops. The Freo X Ultra and Freo X Plus feature a Self-Contained Dust Processing System, world-first zero-tangling floating brush and AI DirtSense technology. What's more, the brand has labelled the devices as the smartest, most powerful and quietest vacuum mops in the world. Let's find out a bit more, shall we?

Oh wait, before you do. Did you see the new AI robot vacuum cleaner and mop Samsung revealed at CES 2024 as well?

S10 Pro

(Image credit: Narwal)

The S10 Pro boasts an unparalleled ease of use, seamlessly integrating advanced features for a user-friendly and effortless cleaning experience. With a handle that can lie down flat and swiftly rotate, it's able to effortlessly reache under furniture and tackle every corner.

Achieving a 99.99% disinfection rate, waste disposal is simplified by separating solid and liquid waste. After cleaning, the S10 Pro can seamlessly undergo self-cleaning and drying within its charging station, ensuring a hassle-free and hygienic cleaning experience.

The S10 Pro is $449 and will be released in April 2024 in the US.

Freo X Ultra and Freo X Plus

(Image credit: Narwal)

Both the Freo X Ultra and Freo X Plus are very similar, but the Freo X Ultra comes with the self-cleaning base station. The Freo X Plus is the budget friendly version out of the two, but still retains the same impressive features. Lastly, the Freo X Ultra introduces base station touchscreen control as a first in the industry.

(Image credit: Narwal)

Both models store and compact dust within the robot, eliminating the need for frequent emptying. Dust is held in a convenient dust bag, allowing for dust storage up to 7 weeks without disposal. The system is installed within the robot so that it eliminates pipe clogging and jet-engine level noise that plague previous station-based dust emptying solutions.

Addressing the issue of tangled hair, Narwal has introduced the Zero-Tangling Floating Brush, preventing hair from tangling and ensuring efficient cleaning.

The Freo X Ultra is $1,499 and will be available in March in the US and Europe (€1299).

The Freo X Plus is $469 and will be available in March in the US, and April in Europe (€429).