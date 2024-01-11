Best of CES 2024 Awards: T3's top tech from this year's show

The Consumer Electronics Show, or CES as it's better known, kicks off the calendar of tech events for the year, and it's the biggest. Manufacturers from across the world come to Las Vegas to display their latest products, from TVs and robot vacuums to EVs and giant diggers.

Once again, T3 has been roaming the show floors, sniffing out all the biggest releases, the hidden gems and the craziest concepts. You'll find the full report on our CES 2024 page.

Picking just 21 winners from the thousands of releases at the show was no easy task, and we could have easily doubled the number of Awards and still struggled to choose. That said, the products that made our list impressed our editors so much that they just had to go in.

So here it is: T3's Best of CES 2024 Awards list in its entirety, including groundbreaking and genuinely impressive products from the breadth of offerings at the show.

Best Wireless TV

LG OLED M4

(Image credit: LG)

LG doesn't only make the best OLED TVs in the world, it now makes the best wireless OLED TV in the world. That's right, the OLED M4 only needs a power cable plugged in, everything else is transmitted over the air from a separate box.

The LG OLED M4 is the future of televisions, ultimately, and now it's being made available in a 55-inch version it'll be more cost-effective for many who want this kind of advanced technology. Oh, and there's soon to be a fully transparent version, called the OLED T, which was another CES 2024 mind-melting reveal.

Best Hybrid Laptop

Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 5 Hybrid

(Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)

Travel with a Windows laptop for work and a separate Android tablet for your entertainment? Well, that could soon be a thing of the past. Lenovo's ThinkBook Plus Gen 5 Hybrid runs Windows, but with a quick tug of the display, it detaches from the keyboard and becomes a standalone Android tablet.

How about that for a best-of-both-worlds solution? It's very eloquently produced in a lightweight design that could easily hit our list of best laptops and, indeed, best tablets. It's unusual innovations such as this which make CES such a fun show to cover, but also a clear Awards winner.

Best Electric Car

Honda 0 Saloon EV concept

(Image credit: Future)

CES isn't all tellies and laptops, though. It's rapidly expanded into representing the automotive industry at large. Honda utilised CES 2024 as the stage to reveal its all-new electric car range, the 0 Series.

From zero to hero, the Honda 0 Saloon Concept is one stunning-looking EV that marks the Japanese brand's future in sophisticated style. From its yoke steering to futuristic lighting, it's a worthy Awards winner.

Best OLED TV

Panasonic Z95A

(Image credit: Panasonic)

Panasonic has long made some of the best OLED TVs on the market, with the Japanese brand's 2024 flagship, the Z95A, on supreme form. This OLED model features a second-gen Micro Lens Array panel and new processing that's brighter than ever before.

Plus, thanks to a chunky integrated soundsystem, you'll never need to worry about buying one of the best soundbars to go with it. Just like the MZ2000 that came before, the Z95A sounds stupendous. And with Fire TV built-in everything will run extra smooth too. Lovely stuff.

Best In-Car Audio

Mercedes MBUX Sound Drive

(Image credit: Mercedes-Benz)

MBUX Sound Drive for Mercedes is a new concept by the Grammy Award-winning rapper and tech entrepreneur Will.i.am. It's an app that effectively turns the car into an instrument.

Changes to speed, acceleration, braking and steering are all used to remix a series of new and specially adapted tracks. That's why it's raced into our CES 2024 Awards list, as one of the standout and more unusual innovations shown off at the show.

Best iPhone Accessory

Clicks for iPhone

(Image credit: Clicks Tech)

Clickedy clack, that's the sound of... a keyboard for the iPhone? That's right, Clicks for iPhone is a quick-attach accessory that provides a physical keyboard for iPhone, opening up more screen real-estate, and providing a typing experience more like a BlackBerry of old.

We really like how it's been considered to function with iOS, too, with shortcuts and other features ensuring fluid use-cases. And you needn't use it all the time: it easily attaches through the power port (USB-C or Lightning) and it never requires separate charging either.

Best Gaming Laptop

Razer Blade 16

(Image credit: Razer)

When it comes to the best gaming laptops, CES had plenty on show. But above them all it's this Razer that stands out the most for 2024, thanks to integrating a world-first display technology into the product.

The Razer Blade 16 brings a Samsung Display partnership as the first to ship with a 16-inch 240Hz OLED display. That's right: an OLED panel at a frame-rate we've only thus far seen among the (very expensive) best gaming monitors. Sound the Awards siren, as this is an easy winner.



Best AI Product

Rabbit R1

(Image credit: Rabbit)

"Stand down Siri and move aside Alexa": here's Rabbit, an AI-powered gadget designed to enhance your phone by controlling your apps. And it's already promised to be 10 times faster than your current digital assistant.

As the Rabbit R1 can learn how you use your apps, it can then operate them for you. For example, where you can get a ChatGPT-style system to create a holiday travel plan for you, the Rabbit can book your travel and accommodation. And that's booked it straight into our CES 2024 Awards as a winner.

Best Smart Ring

Amazfit Helio Ring

(Image credit: Amazfit)

We love a surprise and that's exactly what Amazfit delivered with its Helio Ring reveal early on at CES 2024. This new smart ring is made from skin-friendly titanium alloy and weighs only 3.8 grams (size 10). It's even waterproof.

Joining the ranks of the Oura Ring, the Ultrahuman Ring Air, and the RingConn Smart Ring – and now our CES 2024 Awards – the Amazfit proposition is designed to aid with your fitness plans and progress, with integration of third-party apps, including Strava, adidas Running, komoot, Relive, Google Fit and Apple Health.

Best Video Accessory

Belkin Auto Tracking Stand Pro

(Image credit: Belkin)

Love shooting videos but don't have a videographer following you around all the time? Belkin has the solution for you, iPhone users! The Stand Pro is an auto-tracking iPhone stand that can follow you around, keeping you in the frame no matter how much you move.

Think of it as Centre Stage on steroids: unlike Apple's tracking system, which needs you to remain in front of your iPhone, the Stand Pro physically moves the phone to follow you. It's even the first accessory to work with Apple's DockKit, which is designed specifically for motorised stands. And it's motored its way straight into our CES 2024 Awards as a result.

Best In-Car Assist

BMW enhanced driving experience

(Image credit: BMW)

BMW demonstrated the future of its augmented reality tech at CES this year, with an enhanced driving experience that uses the XREAL Air 2 glasses. When either the driver or passenger is wearing the glasses, they are able to see live directions in the road, including direction arrows, speed limits and stop signs. For the passenger, the glasses are able to project live games into their vision, local information via an avatar that sits virtually on the dashboard, or even just watch a movie with a giant virtual screen placed against the sun visor.

All this is a step towards the technology the company showed last year on its iVision Dee concept car, but this glasses version appears relatively close to being ready to go. It’s somewhere between an advanced head-up display and it’s Motorrad smart glasses and we love them.

Best Binoculars

Swarovski AX Visio

(Image credit: Swarovski)

There are binoculars and then there are binoculars. The Swarovski AX Visio features a built-in camera and can use artificial intelligence (AI) to assist in identifying various species of birds (up to 9,000 different ones at that).

With a 10x magnification you can zoom right in on the action, while that camera is able to capture pictures so you can keep a piece of your wildlife dreams alive to look back on. The AI data is included in images' metadata so you'll always be able to know what you're looking at. It's a really clever implementation of AI.

Best Gaming Device

MSI The Claw

(Image credit: MSI)

Teased ahead of CES opening – and with inevitable Toy Story quips to be had – MSI's The Claw is a handheld gaming device that'll take on would-be Steam Deck buyers. Its amped up the gaming vibes, though, with RGB lighting included.

Under the hood, however, The Claw really sings, too. It's the first gaming handheld to be powered by the new Intel Meteor Lake processors to make your gaming experience even smoother. And like those silky smooth frame rates, this has smoothly slid into our CES 2024 Awards list as a result.

Best Laptop Innovation

Asus Zenbook Duo

(Image credit: Asus)

If you find the best laptops often lack enough screen real-estate, then Asus' new-generation Zenbook Duo delivers in droves thanks to not one but two 14-inch displays. They're both OLED, both deliver masses of resolution (2880 x 1800), both operate at 120Hz, and make for a whacky yet wonderful all-screen experience.

You can even ditch the keyboard and go all-in on display, or use it away from the screen via Bluetooth, making for a multi-faceted and versatile device. It's like the Swiss Army Knife of laptops and a very 'CES' product that's a clear Awards winner.

Best Earphones

Sennheiser Momentum Sport

(Image credit: Sennheiser)

If you're looking for some of the best true wireless earbuds that cater for working out then the Sennheiser Momentum Sport feature onboard fitness tracking tech. Sensors can measure your heart rate and body temperature and relay that to third-party apps in real-time.

That includes Peloton, Apple Watch and Apple Health, Garmin Watch and Garmin Connect, and Strava; plus a collaboration with Polar means the Momentum Sport earbuds work seamlessly with the Polar Flow app ecosystem. You might be able to ditch the smartwatch after all!

Best Smart Lighting

Nanoleaf outdoor

(Image credit: Nanoleaf)

We love the best smart lighting solutions here at T3 – and now you'll no longer need to keep them indoors, thanks to Nanoleaf's new outdoor series. Make your house look stunning at night while adding a lick of colour to suit the season, bringing the magic of dynamic gradients and warm ambience to your home’s exterior spaces, lighting up patio areas, backyards and gardens all year round.

Nanoleaf’s new Orchestrator software and Matter-compatiblity means these new colour-changing smart lights can illuminate in ways you've not had available before: the Smart Multicolour Outdoor String Lights and Smart Multicolour Permanent Outdoor Lights can battle the worst weather without you needing to worry.

Best Fitness Device

Garmin HRM-FIT

(Image credit: Garmin)

Garmin's new HRM-Fit heart rate monitor clips into your sports bra for optimal fit and enhanced comfort. This female-specific design can ensure accurate data collection during high-intensity exercise.

The product attaches to medium- and high-support sports bras to maximise comfort while accurately capturing real-time heart rate and training data. HRM-Fit is also versatile enough to be used during activities like running, indoor and outdoor cycling, strength training, HIIT and more. And it's run right onto our CES 2024 Awards list as a result.

Best Gaming Phone

Asus ROG Phone 8

(Image credit: Asus)

The best Android phones come in many forms and Asus' take with the ROG Phone 8 is to bring a gaming monster for those who are keen on playing app-based games at their very best. It's a runner for the best gaming phone in 2024, delivering Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 power to its 6.78-inch 165Hz display.

That display is what really sells this handset, as it's ultra-responsive, ideal for gamers, yet delivered in a less chunky design than previous ROG Phone. The handset is also the first ever IP68-rated gaming phone, so you can game anywhere without limitation.

Best Soundbar

Samsung HW-990D

(Image credit: Samsung)

From gaming phones to soundbars that gamers will love: the Samsung HW-990D is the 2024 iteration of Samsung's best soundbar, delivering the same audio setup as the previous 990C offering – with a staggering 11.1.4 channels – but with HDMI 2.1 passthrough that'll work with the best current-gen gaming consoles.

If you're looking for amazing object-based sound immersion – and that means compatibility with Dolby Atmos and DTS:X – then this is a truly second-to-none offering with 4K/120Hz passthrough just adding a cherry on top of the already sweet audio icing.

Best Robot

LG AI Agent robot

(Image credit: LG)

LG isn't only up on its TV A-game, it's also revealed a cute and powerful new smart home AI-powered agent: a two-legged robot called the AI Agent! And it looks like Wall-E and Eve from the Disney Pixar movie had a baby.

The AI Agent uses AI and multi-modal technologies to move, learn and engage in complex conversations in and around your home. It can read the temperature and air quality of your home to learn your habits and adjust accordingly, like an AI-automated smart home hub.

Just look at that face: how could you not give it a T3 Best of CES 2024 Awards badge?

Best TV Tech

Samsung S95D

(Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)

This year, if things aren't getting smarter, they were getting brighter, and none more so than Samsung's flagship Quantum Dot OLED TV. The new model is now 20% brighter than last year's S95C, and that was already rather luminous.

What we really loved about the S95D though was that it gained OLED Glare Free technology, which cleverly avoids the annoying glare from your window or living room lights. It's something that worked really well on The Frame, so is very welcome here.