Sennheiser Momentum Sport buds work with Polar, Peloton and Apple Health to track your fitness while you rock

Sennheiser has announced a couple of pairs of true wireless earbuds that will be available over the next couple of months.

The Sennheiser Momentum Sport are particularly interesting for those who like to listen to music while working out as they feature on-board fitness tracking. This comes in the form of two sensors – a photoplethysmography (PPG) heart rate sensor and another to measure body temperature.

These can send real-time data to numerous health and fitness apps and devices, including Peloton, Apple Watch and Health, Garmin Watch and Connect, and Strava. Plus, a collaboration with Polar means the Momentum Sport buds work seamlessly with the Polar Flow app ecosystem. This is the first non-Polar product to have such integration, according to Sennheiser.

In terms of audio playback, the Momentum Sport buds pack an acoustic relief channel and semi-open design in order to minimise footsteps, breathing and other user-generated noise. There is adaptive noise cancellation tech on board too, which helps eliminate external ambience.

Each bud is IP55 sweat and water resistant, while the ear tips are described as "clog-resistant".

Battery life is quoted as up to 24-hours – 6 in the buds themselves, the rest in the Qi--enabled case. Quick charging is available, giving 45 minutes of playback time after just 10 minutes on charge.

The Sennheiser Momentum Sport earbuds will be available from 9 April 2024, in Polar Black, Burned Olive, and Metallic Graphite, priced at £259.99 / €329.99.

(Image credit: Sennheiser)

Sennheiser will also introduce a refresh for its Momentum True Wireless buds in the form of the Momentum True Wireless 4.

These are built on Qualcomm's S5 Sound Gen 2 platform and come with Snapdragon Sound Technology for aptX support. This allows them to deliver lossless (or as near as is possible) sound and ultra-low latency. They also support Auracast and Bluetooth 5.4.

Adaptive ANC is on board, along with an "upgraded battery system". This means that the buds will playback audio for up to 7.5-hours before needing to be recharged.

They come with a Qi-certified case and will be available from 15 February 2024 in black, copper, metallic silver, and graphite colours. Pricing will be £259.99 / €299.99.