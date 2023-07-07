BMW's smart glasses are a gamer-changer for bikers and I want them

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The head-up display is one of the most useful screens for drivers, so bringing them to the motorbike is an idea that gets a big thumbs up from me. These new BMW Motorrad ConnectedRide Smartglasses connect to your smartphone and project that essential information onto your vision – saving you from looking down.

From the outside, these look like normal sunglasses, but come in both clear and tinted versions for use in all weathers. They can also be adapted to fit a wide range of helmet and face shapes, to ensure the perfect fit. There's also the option to have the dioptre of the lenses adjusted for those that normally wear glasses for riding.

The battery in the glasses will provide a projection for up to 10 hours of use and charges via USB. The system uses realtime GPS data from the app and displays speed, speed limit, gear and navigation information to the ride.

You'll need to be running the BMW Motorrad ConnectedRide app on your phone for this to sync up, which means riding a compatible bike too. I'd love to see this more widely available though, as it would be perfect for all e-bike and e-scooter use.

The glasses go on sale this summer priced €690 (roughly £590 / $750).

(Image credit: BMW)

If you're looking for the perfect bike to use your new smartglasses with then BMW has you covered there too. It just launched the BMW CE02, an urban electric motorbike that feels like a cross between a bike and a scooter.

Described as an eParkourer the BMW CE2 has a more stripped back look than the CE04 electric scooter. It feels more like a dirt-bike, designed for on and off-road riding. It features an 11kW output (15hp) with a top speed of 59mph and a range of 56 miles, making it a great commuter bike.

There's also a lower powered version with a 4kW output (5hp) that's limited to 28mph. This is classed as an electric moped in the UK and can be riden on an AM or P licence, which anyone with a full car driving licence who passed before 2001 will have. Newer drivers will need to pass their CBT test.

The bike has a 3.5-inch TFT screen and connects up to the BMW Motorrad app for more. There's ABS on the front wheel and three driving modes: Flow, for urban traffic; Surf, for cruising; and Flash for sportier rides – which requires the additional accessory.

A full BMW electric motorcycle is expected by 2026.