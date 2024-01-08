Panasonic's 2024 OLED TVs bring LG-rivalling panels and a major new change

Panasonic makes some of the best OLED TVs in the world (not that you can buy them in the States), and 2024 certainly looks to further up the ante when it comes to the Japanese brand's top-tier sets – including one major new change.

The Panasonic Z95A is the top-of-the-line model for 2024 which, if you're familiar with the brand's previous top-end set, the MZ2000, prevails that new change in the form of a new naming convention. It's shorter, snappier and lays out the company's stall for its next-gen best TVs.

(Image credit: Panasonic)

As per all other brands that sell OLED TVs, the Z95's panel is sourced from LG, and is a Micro Lens Array type (so think comparable to the LG OLED G4), which Panasonic calls a Master OLED Ultimate panel. Panasonic's processing – by utilising its new HCX Pro AI Processor MK II – promises "unprecedented brightness" that can rival LG's best of the year.

Panasonic also works with Hollywood colourists for additional technical accuracy that will aid the Z95A in producing the best pictures for movie-lovers. This year the company has utilised "the colour-tuning skills of Stefan Sonnenfeld" who is world-renowned for his work as a colourist, so movie fans are in safe hands.

The Z95A will dazzle your eyes thanks to Dolby Vision IQ Precision, but also impress your ears thanks to a significant Dolby Atmos multi-speaker system that is a major point of distinction in Panasonic's top-end tellies. The company's 360 Soundscape Pro, which is tuned by Technics, enables immersive 3D surround sound without the need of adding one of the best soundbars separately.

(Image credit: Panasonic)

Running everything is Fire TV, so ease-of-use will be top order, with simple access to the best streaming services right from the home screen. It's also possible to aggregate content from broadcast and streaming for the best of both worlds. And if you prefer to use voice rather than the included remote then far-field voice control with Alexa has you covered.

In addition to the Z95A there's also the step-down Z93A model, which uses the 'Master OLED Pro Cinema' panel instead (so is not MLA). However, both panels are 144Hz capable, meaning these new OLED models should be in the running as some of the best gaming TVs when they launch this year.

There's no word on price or availability just yet, however, with the sets first being revealed at this year's CES 2024 (the world's largest technology show) but with features this impressive the Z95A certainly sounds like an enviable set to add to your shopping list.