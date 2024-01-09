Belkin Auto-Tracking Stand Pro is iPhone DockKit ready and exactly what I want in my life

The latest Belkin iPhone accessory can help you make better videos and video streams. The Stand Pro is an auto-tracking iPhone stand that can follow you around, keeping you in the frame no matter how much you move. Think of it as Centre Stage on steroids: unlike Apple's tracking system, which needs you to remain in front of your iPhone, the Stand Pro moves the phone to follow you.

The Stand Pro is the first accessory to work with Apple's DockKit, which is designed specifically for motorised iPhone stands and uses what Apple calls System Tracking to keep you in the frame at all time. Apple gives the example of a content creator who wants the camera to follow them around, or a teacher who is walking around a classroom.

It could be really useful for hands-free filming of how-to videos where you've got your hands too full to reposition your iPhone, as well as for fun stuff such as filming the kids skateboarding or following actors or musicians as they move around on stage.

Belkin Stand Pro: key features, pricing and availability

The Belkin Stand Pro is a fully automatic and completely silent motorised stand that can rotate the full 360 degrees and tilt up to 90 degrees, so it should be able to handle pretty much everything you can point it at.

In order to use it you'll need an iPhone 12 or later, because it attaches your iPhone via MagSafe's magnets, and you can then use it with pretty much any app that uses video: FaceTime, TikTok, Canva, WhatsApp, Teams and so on.

It's mobile, too: while the Stand Pro comes with a power supply and USB cable it also includes a rechargeable battery that delivers a promised five hours of capturing content when you're far from a power point.

The Stand Pro has a US retail price of $179.99, and while we'd expect it to come to the UK too British and EU pricing hasn't been announced yet. Availability hasn't been announced either, although you can ask Belkin's website to notify you when the product is available for sale.