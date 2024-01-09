This Mercedes EV makes music as you drive

MBUX Sound Drive is a new concept by the Grammy Award-winning rapper and tech entrepreneur Will.i.am. The app, which sits within the Mercedes MBUX system, turns your car into an instrument, with changes to speed, acceleration, braking and steering all used to essentially remix a series of new and specially adapted tracks.

How you drive the car dictates how the song is formed. Faster speeds add more layers, with a press of the accelerator adding a deep bass. Turning a corner adds another element and so the track changes with every movement.

Launched at this year's CES 2024 in Las Vegas, the functionality will be available as an option for AMG and AMG-line models with the second-generation MBUX system, such as the EQS, EQE, EQS SUV and EQE SUV models. Some of the 100 tracks available at launch have been specially created for the project, while others are fresh versions of well-known songs – including a Black Eyed Peas hit.

(Image credit: Mercedes-Benz)

The sounds created are equivalent to club remixes of the original tracks, with the highs and lows dictated by the car's movement. Will.i.am describes Sound Drive as a reimagining that creates live music with the car as your instrument and the driver as the conductor.

The idea came after Will.i.am experienced the sound generation added to electric cars to mimic the engine noise. This inspired him to create something more dynamic by using the sensors in the car to generate sound.

The way the tracks are remixed means that no two experiences will be the same, as the timings and composition are all down to how the car is driven on that particular day.

With safety in mind, the software won't offer benefits for exceeding the speed limit. Instead, all the changes can be achieved by keeping to a normal and sensible drive. You can even get some of the effects with the car parked, by revving the accelerator.

MBUX Sound Drive will start rolling out in mid-2024 through over-the-air updates.