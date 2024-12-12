QUICK SUMMARY Xiaomi has launched the Mijia Washing Machine Mini Washer and Dryer (1kg) in China, a compact washing appliance with an array of advanced cleaning programmes. It's 18 inches tall and heats water to a maximum of 95°C. It's currently exclusive to China, priced at CNY 1,999 (approximately $274 or £250), and there’s no word yet on whether the product will be launched in the US or UK.

Xiaomi has unveiled the Mijia Washing Machine Mini Washer and Dryer (1kg) in China, promoting it as a compact appliance that delivers “medical-grade” washing with an array of advanced cleaning features.

Whilst portable washing machines are not new, it’s exciting to see a reputable brand like Xiaomi entering this market with its own model. Measuring just 18.1 inches tall and 13 inches wide, it'll be a useful appliance for many, including those with small living spaces or students.

The Mijia Mini is currently available only in China, priced at CNY 1,999 (approximately $274 or £250). There’s no word yet on whether the product will be launched in the US or UK, but given its potential success, a wider release might just be on the horizon.

(Image credit: Xiaomi)

It can wash up to 1 kg and dry 0.5 kg of laundry, which Xiaomi suggests is suitable for two sets of underwear, one pair of yoga pants or a set of pyjamas. Users can also choose from 20 programmes, including a delicate wash, high-temperature steam sterilisation and a quick 15-minute cycle. The machine heats water to a maximum of 95°C (~203°F), effectively eliminating 99.99% of germs.

The Mijia Mini can also be remotely controlled through the Xiaomi app, allowing users to select programmes, schedule washes and even adjust the detergent dispensing based on the laundry's dirtiness level. It can also be operated using voice commands or its integrated touch panel.

