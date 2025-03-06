Arlo teams up with Samsung SmartThings to expand its AI-powered security features

QUICK SUMMARY Arlo has partnered with Samsung SmartThings to offer better home security and AI features to users across both platforms. The new integration will add features from the Arlo Secure 5 app to the Samsung SmartThings app, including two-way audio, AI object detection and more.

Arlo has announced its new partnership with Samsung SmartThings. This latest integration adds Arlo Secure 5 app features to the SmartThings app, so users can upgrade their home security across both platforms.

Smart security brand, Arlo has been improving its app for a while now to offer tighter protection and better security control to its users. For example, Arlo recently announced a new fire detection feature that uses AI to detect early signs of flames so users can alert emergency services quicker.

Now, Arlo is teaming up with Samsung SmartThings to bring its most popular app features to the SmartThings app, so users of both apps can get more control and easier management over their home security. What’s also great about this feature is SmartThings users don’t have to pay for its app, and they can now use some Arlo features that are behind a paywall through this integration.

That doesn’t mean that this upgrade is completely cost free, though, as Arlo does keep some of its more basic features within its subscription. But, if you want strong and reliable smart security, you’ll want to pay for a subscription in order to keep your home safe.

(Image credit: Samsung)

Directly in the SmartThings app, users can access Arlo’s AI-powered security features, including two-way audio between Arlo and SmartThings security cameras and video doorbells . Users can also see event snapshots and use Arlo’s AI object detection which can identify people, packages and vehicles. This feature can now be customised in terms of notifications and automations using SmartThings.

In addition to this partnership, Arlo has also teamed up with RapidSOS to allow RapidOS Safety Agents to receive information, live video feeds and clips from Arlo cameras. This integration means that Arlo users can enable RapidSOS agents to review real-time visual confirmation of security incidents to alert emergency responses quicker and to cut down on false alarms.

The Arlo x Samsung SmartThings integration is planned for later this spring, but Arlo users can use the new RapidOS update now. For more SmartThings details, see our guide on how to start a smart home with Samsung SmartThings .