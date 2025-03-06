Arlo teams up with Samsung SmartThings to expand its AI-powered security features
Samsung SmartThings users will love this new Arlo security upgrade
QUICK SUMMARY
Arlo has partnered with Samsung SmartThings to offer better home security and AI features to users across both platforms.
The new integration will add features from the Arlo Secure 5 app to the Samsung SmartThings app, including two-way audio, AI object detection and more.
Arlo has announced its new partnership with Samsung SmartThings. This latest integration adds Arlo Secure 5 app features to the SmartThings app, so users can upgrade their home security across both platforms.
Smart security brand, Arlo has been improving its app for a while now to offer tighter protection and better security control to its users. For example, Arlo recently announced a new fire detection feature that uses AI to detect early signs of flames so users can alert emergency services quicker.
Now, Arlo is teaming up with Samsung SmartThings to bring its most popular app features to the SmartThings app, so users of both apps can get more control and easier management over their home security. What’s also great about this feature is SmartThings users don’t have to pay for its app, and they can now use some Arlo features that are behind a paywall through this integration.
That doesn’t mean that this upgrade is completely cost free, though, as Arlo does keep some of its more basic features within its subscription. But, if you want strong and reliable smart security, you’ll want to pay for a subscription in order to keep your home safe.
Directly in the SmartThings app, users can access Arlo’s AI-powered security features, including two-way audio between Arlo and SmartThings security cameras and video doorbells. Users can also see event snapshots and use Arlo’s AI object detection which can identify people, packages and vehicles. This feature can now be customised in terms of notifications and automations using SmartThings.
In addition to this partnership, Arlo has also teamed up with RapidSOS to allow RapidOS Safety Agents to receive information, live video feeds and clips from Arlo cameras. This integration means that Arlo users can enable RapidSOS agents to review real-time visual confirmation of security incidents to alert emergency responses quicker and to cut down on false alarms.
The Arlo x Samsung SmartThings integration is planned for later this spring, but Arlo users can use the new RapidOS update now. For more SmartThings details, see our guide on how to start a smart home with Samsung SmartThings.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, yoga, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and much more. If it's something that goes in your house, chances are Beth knows about it and has the latest reviews and recommendations! She's also in the know about the latest deals and discount codes from top brands and retailers.
Having always been passionate about writing, she’s written for websites, newspapers and magazines on a variety of topics, from jewellery and culture, to food and telecoms. You can find her work across numerous sites, including Wedding Ideas Magazine, Health & Wellbeing, The Bristol Post, Fashion & Style Directory, TechRadar, CreativeBloq and more. In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
Segway just dropped a major update for its robot lawn mowers – but I wasn't expecting this feature
This is a game-changer for anyone living with unpredictable weather conditions
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
Apple's first foldable could come with a shocking price tag, according to expert
We never expected cheap, but this would be extortionate
By Sam Cross Published
-
5 places to install your security cameras, according to Arlo experts
Where should you install your security cameras? Arlo has the answers...
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Samsung plans to turn SmartThings devices into motion sensors – but I’m not convinced
Samsung announces plans for Home AI and updates to SmartThings
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Arlo announces fire detection feature that uses AI to detect flames
Arlo debuts new fire detection technology to better protect your home
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Arlo launches its first-ever wired floodlight camera – and it’s pretty blinding!
Arlo’s new security camera has bright lights, an integrated siren and impressive resolution
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Arlo Essential 2K Outdoor Security Camera review: a premium, dependable choice
Another winning model from Arlo – but some features require a subscription
By David Nield Published
-
Arlo 2K Wireless Video Doorbell review: a quality, professional video doorbell
You'll get very few complaints from us when it comes to the Arlo 2K Wireless Video Doorbell
By David Nield Published
-
Arlo’s new Essentials collection boasts serious camera and security upgrades
Arlo launches its most advanced cameras yet with its new Essentials range
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Arlo's Essential Spotlight Camera 3-pack is nearly half price in Amazon's Spring sale
It currently holds the top spot in our best outdoor wireless security camera buying guide
By Lizzie Wilmot Published