Nintendo Switch 2 will get exclusive games – get ready to ditch your existing Switch
Games like Mario Kart World will be exclusive to Switch 2 only
Quick Summary
Nintendo will release exclusive games for the Switch 2 from day one, which might not be the news existing Switch owners wanted to hear.
That will include Mario Kart World, the first major game announced for the console.
Nintendo has confirmed the worst fears of existing Nintendo Switch owners – some new releases will be exclusive to the Switch 2.
The first game to be announced that'll be playable on Switch 2 only is Mario Kart World, the latest instalment in the hugely popular kart racing franchise. However, that won't be the last.
There's likely to be a few reasons for exclusivity. Mario Kart World certainly looks like it will need the extra firepower of the Nintendo Switch 2 to run, with a demo during the dedicated Switch 2 Direct presentation showing very impressive graphics. They likely run at 120Hz and with HDR, although that's not yet announced as yet.
One extra exclusive with a more obvious reason is Drag x Drive. It's a robotic wheelchair basketball title needs the new mouse-like capabilities of the new Joy-Cons.
Nintendo Switch 2 Edition games
The Japanese gaming giant has also confirmed that the current library of Switch games will also work on the new machine, including some titles that will be "Switch 2 Edition" titles.
These will have enhanced graphics and use some of the Switch 2's new accessories and talents, including the new, optional camera and that mouse functionality of the new Joy-Cons.
An upgraded version of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is coming, for example, which will get some new features and graphical upgrades. You'll have to be prepared to pay more for the enhanced editions though, even if you own the original. Upgrade packs will be available for purchase in the store when available.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
That's unlikely to prove too popular.
You won't have too long to find out exactly how it works and how much you'll have to cough up. Nintendo has revealed that Mario Kart World and likely many of the enhanced games will launch on the same day as the Switch 2 itself – 5 June 2025.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
