New Seiko Presage Cocktail Time GMT takes the classic dress watch and gives it some added cool

Quick Summary Seiko just unveiled an addition to their Presage Cocktail Time collection – and it's certain to be popular. That's thanks to a GMT function, which is certain to be a popular pick for many enthusiasts.

The world of watches is absolutely jam packed with classic options these days. Some are iconic designs with five figure price tags. Others are well pieced together, at a price point which is attainable for most people.

The Seiko Presage Cocktail Time collection definitely falls into the latter. Fusing staggering good looks with a reliable movement, the original Cocktail Time became the de facto choice for a dress watch that doesn't break the bank.

Earlier this year, we saw the range grow with the Seiko Cocktail Time Star Bar collection. Now, the brand has added the en vogue GMT function with a new range of gorgeous timepieces.

Here, the GMT hand is shaped based on the stem of a cocktail glass. That's paired with a seconds hand which is modelled on a cocktail stirrer.

Inside, the Seiko 4R34 GMT movement powers things, with up to 41 hours of power reserve. That should be more than enough for most people, allowing you to leave it off wrist for almost two full days without losing power.

There are three finishes in the collection – Skydiving, Rusty Nail and Acacia. All three are named and designed after cocktails from the Star Bar in the Ginza area of Tokyo.

Both the Rusty Nail and Acacia finishes are paired with a brown leather strap, in traditional dress watch form. The Skydiving piece features a five-link bracelet which plays with the light beautifully and adds a gentle touch of sportiness to boot.

My pick of the bunch has to be the Rusty Nail. That brown dial plays beautifully with the light, morphing from an almost golden hue through to a dark edge. Throw in the textured dial surface and this is a certified knock out.

Priced at £520, these look like a really top value offering. Finding a dressier piece with a GMT function is less common, and this fills that void beautifully – and without being too costly.