Limited edition Seiko Cocktail Time Star Bar models add a touch of pink

When we consider the best watches on the market, there are some ranges which simply act as bastions of quality for a good price. These timepieces are stoic in nature, standing up to changing fashions and acting as a yardstick for other releases.

The Seiko Cocktail Time range is certainly one of those. This range of tasteful watches lean on the dressier side, but pack in stunning dials to set them apart from the crowd.

The range is packed with models which echo this sentiment. From the green texture of the Mojito to the suave brown gradient elegance of the Manhattan, there's sure to be something here for everyone.

Now, a new duo of limited edition pieces has been released for the range. These have been designed in collaboration with Star Bar – a Tokyo bar which is listed as one of the top 50 in the world. Their in house range of cocktails includes a duo inspired by the colourful sunsets of Tokyo – and that's exactly what these dials enjoy too.

The first is dubbed the Purple Sunset. That's a 40.5mm case with a 47.5mm lug-to-lug width and an 11.8mm thickness. The case is stainless steel – though a lashing of pink gold tone appears in the indices and hands – and the 4R35 movement is used inside.

Of course, the highlight is that dial. It morphs from a deep pink hue through to a dark blue tone, and seems to change heavily as you move it through the light. The Cotes de Geneve pattern should offer tons of play as you move the dial around.

The other is dubbed the Pinky Twilight. That's a smaller 30.3mm case, with a 37mm lug-to-lug width and a 10.9mm thickness.

Here, a rose gold toned stainless steel case pairs beautifully with matching indices and hands. What's more that dial – using the same Cotes de Geneve pattern but graduating from a gentle pink to a pale yellow – ties in really nicely. It's almost as though the pink and yellow tones pick out parts of the rose gold to really accentuate that nicely.

Each of the models is limited edition, though it's not especially small. Just 9,000 of the larger model will be produced, while 5,000 of the smaller model which hit the market. The larger model will cost £490, while the smaller one will set you back £520.