Five retro watches which are dripping in digital cool – from a gorgeous G-Shock to a neat analogue quartz Swatch

It's hard to avoid the Stranger Things fever which has gripped the world in the past few weeks. With the final episodes finally out for the world to see, a wave of 80s nostalgia has swept along in its path.

If you're a fan of watches, it's really easy to indulge in that. That nostalgic aesthetic has been present in new models for a while now, meaning you've got a lot of options if you're looking to snag a timeless, digital watch for your collection.

The best part about it is that they're really affordable, too! Quartz watches and digital displays are much easier to manufacture en masse than traditional watch movements, which drives the price right down. Let's dive in and take a look at five of my top picks.

Casio F-91W

Up first is the Casio F-91W. That's one of the most instantly recognisable digital watches of all time, having cropped up on the wrist of just about every celebrity at one time or another.

It's beloved for many reasons, but mostly because it's a simple, no-nonsense watch that can be picked up for peanuts, and that makes it a top choice in my book.

Seiko Rotocall

Just a few short months ago, Seiko announced the revival of its Rotocall watch. A cult classic from the 80s, this piece features an octagonal bezel which can be twisted to control the different functions of the watch.

It's a real statement from the brand, and should have the likes of Casio and G-Shock taking note – there's another player in the digital watch world.

Casio A168

If you love the Casio F-91W listed above, but need something that looks a little more traditional, the Casio A168 is well worth your time.

The metal case and bracelet look smart, and for less than £30, it's a must have.

Swatch Citrus Tilt

Swatch is one of the most iconic names in watchmaking and for good reason. The brand is widely credited with saving the entire Swiss watch industry, by going toe-to-toe with more affordable watches which were coming out of Asian markets.

If you're looking for a cheap, retro watch but don't want something with a digital display, Swatch is a great place to look.

Casio G-Shock GW-M5610U-1ER

I've always said that a Casio G-Shock must exist in every watch collection, and if you only ever buy one, it should be this one. It's the quintessential G-Shock, complete with incredible specs that are seriously hard to beat.

Dive watch rivalling water resistance, impeccable timing accuracy and world renowned shock resistance make this a no brainer.