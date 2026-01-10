Five retro watches which are dripping in digital cool – from a gorgeous G-Shock to a neat analogue quartz Swatch

It's hard to avoid the Stranger Things fever which has gripped the world in the past few weeks. With the final episodes finally out for the world to see, a wave of 80s nostalgia has swept along in its path.
If you're a fan of watches, it's really easy to indulge in that. That nostalgic aesthetic has been present in new models for a while now, meaning you've got a lot of options if you're looking to snag a timeless, digital watch for your collection.
The best part about it is that they're really affordable, too! Quartz watches and digital displays are much easier to manufacture en masse than traditional watch movements, which drives the price right down. Let's dive in and take a look at five of my top picks.
Casio F-91W
Snag the most iconic digital watch of them all for less than £15.
Also at: Argos £12.99
Up first is the Casio F-91W. That's one of the most instantly recognisable digital watches of all time, having cropped up on the wrist of just about every celebrity at one time or another.
It's beloved for many reasons, but mostly because it's a simple, no-nonsense watch that can be picked up for peanuts, and that makes it a top choice in my book.
Seiko Rotocall
It's the most expensive watch on this list, but golly is it a good one! The Seiko Rotocall is back, and better than ever!
Also at: First Class Watches £480
Just a few short months ago, Seiko announced the revival of its Rotocall watch. A cult classic from the 80s, this piece features an octagonal bezel which can be twisted to control the different functions of the watch.
It's a real statement from the brand, and should have the likes of Casio and G-Shock taking note – there's another player in the digital watch world.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Casio A168
Smart looks and a digital heart make this an incredibly popular choice.
If you love the Casio F-91W listed above, but need something that looks a little more traditional, the Casio A168 is well worth your time.
The metal case and bracelet look smart, and for less than £30, it's a must have.
Swatch Citrus Tilt
If digital isn't your cool, Swatch gets you 80s vibes with an analogue heart.
Swatch is one of the most iconic names in watchmaking and for good reason. The brand is widely credited with saving the entire Swiss watch industry, by going toe-to-toe with more affordable watches which were coming out of Asian markets.
If you're looking for a cheap, retro watch but don't want something with a digital display, Swatch is a great place to look.
Casio G-Shock GW-M5610U-1ER
The quintessential G-Shock is a must have in every watch collection.
I've always said that a Casio G-Shock must exist in every watch collection, and if you only ever buy one, it should be this one. It's the quintessential G-Shock, complete with incredible specs that are seriously hard to beat.
Dive watch rivalling water resistance, impeccable timing accuracy and world renowned shock resistance make this a no brainer.
Sam is an award-winning journalist with over six years of experience across print and digital media. As T3’s Senior Staff Writer, Sam covers everything from new phones and EVs to luxury watches and fragrances. Working across a range of different social media platforms alongside his written work, Sam is a familiar face for fans of T3. When he’s not reviewing snazzy products or hunting for stellar deals, Sam enjoys football, analog photography and writing music.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.