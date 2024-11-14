Casio's calculator watch is back and a true blast from the past

Quick Summary A classic Casio watch is back in some new finish options. The CA53 collection – better known as the Casio Calculator watch – now comes in a finish dedicated to the original Casio personal calculator.

While certain timepieces are widely regarded as some of the best watches on the market, others don't win affection quite so swiftly. Instead, these ugly ducklings are left bearing a 'cult classic' status – beloved by those who know but left in the dark by others.

That statement could be said of a lot of the Casio G-Shock range, for example. Among many watch enthusiasts, these models are revered for their strength and utilitarian nature, but there's no denying that others simply find them ugly.

While we're talking about cult classic watches, the Casio Calculator watch deserves a mention. Perhaps best known from its appearance on the wrist of Marty McFly in the hit film, Back to the Future, this watch is beloved by those in the know.

Now, it's back in a new range, with a couple of neat new colours. The core identity remains in tact though – a watch with a full calculator built in on the lower half, complete with physical mini buttons.

You'll find it in three finishes here – black is the original, but we also have a green-blue hue which is inspired by the original Casio personal calculator from 1972, and an ivory finish. I'm torn for a favourite here – black is classic, the green-blue is cool and has heritage, but I actually think I'd go for the ivory. It's a bit more wearable.

So, what features do you get on this watch? Well, quite aside from the obvious one – you know, the calculator – you'll find dual time, a 1/100th-second stopwatch, an alarm function and more. It also makes use of Casio's bio-based resin, which is slightly more eco-friendly than older designs.

The real question here is should you buy one? And frankly, there's only one answer. Yes. Of course you should. Because at just $35.95 (approx. £28 / AU$55) it's likely to be one of the cheapest watches you'll ever own. Snagging this level of if-you-know-you-know cool for less than £30 is a true no brainer.