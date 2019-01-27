The best TV under £1000 to buy in 2019: 4K UHD HDR smart TV deals at their best

Why the Best TV under £1000? We chose this price limit for this roundup because it's well below what you'll pay for a real 'flagship' TV but still gives plenty of scope for getting a TV of very high quality.

At around £1000 you won't find an OLED that we'd recommend wholeheartedly, but you will for sure get an LED (or QLED) television that does justice to all the best 4K and HD sport, movies and TV. It's worth also noting that slightly cheaper TVs are also often more forgiving with standard-def (and lower-quality HD) material.

In the sub-£1000 TV market, large 4K screens, now mostly boasting HDR compatibility, are the order of the day.

If you want something even cheaper, the Best TVs under £500 could become even more attractive as prices of better TVs drop to bring them into that bracket.

What is the best TV under £1,000?

The top of the pile right now is the Samsung QE55Q6FNA for £999. Yup, it's close to that £1,000 top limit but it's already dropped in price considerably from its original price tag which was closer to £1,500. This gets you Samsung's latest QLED technology to give you the best out of its 4K and HDR display.

How we chose the best TV under £1,000

From eye candy UHD visuals and superior sound to drop dead gorgeous design, these are the TV sets you should be shortlisting right now.

All demonstrably benefit from the extra clarity that 4K offers, a fact that will be particularly noticeable when upgrading from a 1080p telly. The good news is that there’s now less of a shortage of native UHD content to exploit this resolution boost. From iTunes and the burgeoning UHD Blu-ray catalogue, to Netflix, Amazon and Sky, there’s plenty of stuff to show off your new panel’s prowess.

And of course gaming is increasingly a source of spectacular 4K, thanks to the PS4 Pro and Xbox One X, although not every TV makes for a great gaming display, as we’ll see.

All these TVs feature HDR onboard. It’s worth noting that not all screens that claim to be HDR offer a genuine HDR experience, with properly bright spectral highlights. Many lower cost models are merely 'HDR compatible' (which means they know when they’re receiving HDR content, but they don’t have the wherewithal to do much with it). So, caveat emptor, as Maximus Decimus Meridius once said.

The other area where corners are inevitably cut with less flagship TVs is sound. You can always add a soundbar or soundbase to rectify this sorry state of affairs.

Right, that’s enough of this introductory banter. Let’s take a closer look at these big-screen beauties...

The best TVs under £1,000 in order

Quite simply the best TV for under £1,000 that you can get right now

1. Samsung QE55Q6FNA 4K QLED beast is the hottest TV deal in town right now Specifications Screen size: 55-inches HDR: HDR10 and HLG HDMI: 4 USB: 3 Dimensions: 710 x 1226 x 55mm Reasons to buy + High-performance panel + Solid smart platform Reasons to avoid - No Freeview Play - Fiddly connections box

There are two types of sub-£1,000 TV: those that are born £1,000 and those that have it thrust upon them, by being overpriced at launch. This epic Samsung falls into the latter category, being originally about £1,500.

That price drop is partly due to it being the 2018 model but might also be because Samsung's QLED Quantum Dot technology has proved a hard sell, in the face of OLED. However, QLED has a great many charms, and at this price, it's irresistible.

Compared to LED LCD, QLED improves off axis viewing and offers an extended colour palette for deeper vibrancy. In addition to HDR10 compatibility, there’s HDR+ processing to effectively 'upscale' standard dynamic range sources to something more vibrant, without being artificial.

This 4K set is fronted by Samsung’s Tizen Smart platform, home to catch-up TV players from all the main channels (BBC iPlayer, ITV Hub, All 4 and My5), as well as ubiquitous streaming services Netflix, Amazon (both in 4K) and YouTube. There’s also NOW TV, which is handy if you want to dip into Sky channels without a long term contract. Tuner options include Freeview HD and twin Freesat HD but there's no Freeview Play, which is unfortunate.

Despite its slimness, there’s a fairly beefy 40w stereo sound system onboard. Connectivity includes four v2.0 HDMIs and three high-speed USBs, although Samsung’s external OneConnect junction box can be a bit of a faff to accommodate.

The '360 degree' design means it looks cool both front and back, so if you enjoy staring lovingly at the back of your telly, this is the set for you. This QLED also comes with a OneRemote zapper with microphone, able to control other devices, not just the TV. Snap one up.

2. Sony KD-49XF9005 Best for crisp and colourful image quality Specifications Screen size: 49-inches Other sizes available: 43-inch, 55-inch, 65-inch, 75-inch, 85-inch HDR: HDR10 HDMI: 4 USB: 3 Dimensions: 1093 x 621 x 69 cm Reasons to buy + Excellent fine detail + Decent HD upscaling Reasons to avoid - Limited HDR performance - Best in bright rooms

If you’re looking for a 4K TV that delivers consistently sharp, colourful images, Sony’s XF9005 is a fine place to start. Combining 4K X-Reality Pro image processing with a Triluminos wide colour panel, it’s an ideal display for 4K streaming services and Sky Q.

Design is minimalist, with a thin metallic screen trim, and looks smart, despite the somewhat inelegant angled feet. If ever a screen deserved wall-mounting, it’s this.

Connectivity includes four HDMIs, although only two can handle full spec 2160/60p, along with three USBs.

The smart OS is Android, with a YouView programme app filling in the catch-up gaps. That means you’ll be able to use My5, All4 and ITV Hub alongside BBC iPlayer.

The platform also supports Chromecasting, with a modicum of interaction via Google Assistant. Streaming services include Netflix, Amazon (both with 4K HDR support) and YouTube.

Image sharpness is first rate with native 4K content from the likes of Blu-ray and Sky Q, and colour vibrancy is delightful.

This isn’t a particularly bright HDR performer but it’s not short on visual snap when viewed in a bright room. For maximum movie contrast, resist turning off the lights. That’ll keep the greyish-blacks at bay.

While the edge-lit panel also does a creditable job upscaling lower resolution sources, the XF9005 can’t match the prowess of Sony models further up the range. But then we are paddling in the mid-range price pond here.

Motion handling is good for its class. Put Motionflow on Standard for everyday TV shows and sport, but switch it off for film night, to get the most cinematic of presentations.

Most users will find the on board sound system adequate, but you should plan for a soundbar upgrade.

Overall, a classy performer that provides sub £1k buyers with an intriguing option.

3. Samsung UE65NU7470 Superb value at just under £1,000 Specifications Screen size: 65-inches Other sizes available: 49-inch, 65-inch, 75-inch HDR: HDR10, HDR10+ HDMI: 3 USB: 2 Dimensions: 1457.5 x 837.3 x 59.7 mm Reasons to buy + HDR10+ compatibility + Elegant Tizen smart OS Reasons to avoid - No Freeview Play - Only three HDMI inputs

Placed within reaching distance of the sub-£1,000 price bracket for 2019 is Samsung’s 65-inch 7-Series NU7470. This ticks most boxes on the average high-end TV wishlist. And it comes with a temptingly affordable price tag.

This 4K 65-incher supports both regular HDR and the newer open HDR10+ standard, which promises greater precision when it comes to image dynamics. Samsung's own Dynamic Crystal Colour title does what it suggests to offer what Sammy says is 64 times more colours than traditional UHD TVs.

Edge-lit, with a narrow bezel design, it comes with widely spaced pedestal feet. Connectivity includes three HDMI inputs and twin USBs. Dramatic, punchy 4K images are enhanced by a fruit bowl rich colour performance.

There’s no Freeview Play, but the latest iteration of Samsung’s smart platform Tizen is clean and intuitive to use. Streaming and catch-up services include all the good stuff, including Netflix, Amazon prime Video and YouTube.

A curated Universal Guide also pushes content based on your own viewing preferences. Gamers will appreciate the set’s Steam Link, which allows PC games to be streamed to, and played on, the TV display. You’re certainly getting a lot of bang for your buck here.

4. Panasonic TX-49FX750B A superb UHD TV with a beautiful design, inside and out Specifications Screen size: 49-inches Other sizes available: 55-inch, 65-inch, 75-inch HDR: HDR10, HLG HDMI: x 4 USB: x 3 Dimensions: 1098 x 699 x 254mm Reasons to buy + Vivid wide colour + Excellent detail + Premium build quality Reasons to avoid - Complex picture settings

This 4K Pro HDR Panasonic is a great deal that offers premium quality features on the inside while looking the elegant part on the outside too thanks to the "Art & Glass" finish.

Panasonic upscales HD to UHD excellenty, while native 4K looks sharp as a needle. HDR10 and HLG high dynamic range work wonderfully with the HCX processing. Colours reach 90 percent of the DCI standards which is pretty dazzling for most eyes, especially at this price.

Motion handling for sport is especially good, too. Detail is kept in fast moving action without unwanted artefacts. 4K gamers will love the Game mode – pro tip: it's not in the image presets; it's buried in Picture Setting Options.

My Home Screen, built on the open-source Firefox TV OS, is a solid smart TV platform, being unobtrusive but customisable.

Netflix, Amazon Video and YouTube all stream in 4K and there's the usual full range of catch-up apps, plus a choice of Freeview Play or Freesat for linear viewing.

Audio quality isn't great, but you can always add one of the best soundbars and sound bases. Overall, an excellent choice.

5. Samsung UE55NU8000 Another great Samsung screen for film fans and gamers alike Specifications Screen size: 55 inches Other sizes available: 49-inch, 65-inch, 75-inch, 82-inch HDR: HDR10, HDR10+, HLG HDMI: 4 USB: 3 Dimensions: 1227 x 787 x 322 mm Reasons to buy + Advanced motion handling is good for sports + Low input lag Reasons to avoid - Limited off axis viewing - No Freeview

The Samsung UE55NU8000 is a high performing, LED flat screen that offers premium screen quality pictures a very reasonable price.

The set supports HDR10, HDR10+ and HLG high dynamic range formats, though it’s not in the top league of peak brightness performers. Unlike the QE55Q6FAMT above this Samsung doesn’t use a Quantum Dot filter either, but colour vibrancy remains high.

Motion handling is good. The brand’s Auto Motion Plus image interpolation retains detail, making it perfect for sports, though as usual the soap opera sheen it imparts isn’t particularly cinematic. Black Frame insertion (aka LED Clear Motion) also helps maintain detail, although this adds a level of flicker some might find irritating.

Smart features offer all the streaming necessities, but the lack of Freeview Play is a disappointment. All things considered though, a cracking buy.

6. Hisense U7A HE55U7A1WTSG Not just the longest name for a TV ever, a top sub-£1000 TV Specifications Screen size: 55-inches Other sizes: 50-inch, 65-inch HDR: HDR10, HLG **HDMI** 4 USB: 2 Dimensions: 1382 x 877 x 187 mm Reasons to buy + Super sharp 4K images + Great design and finish for the price + Unique Auto-Sports mode Reasons to avoid - Only two HDMIs support full fat 4K - Relatively dull HDR performance

This reached fame after being the official product of World Cup 2018. The U7A continues Hisense's usual practice of providing you with an awful lot of TV for a comparatively meagre outlay.

A very big threat to the TVs from Philips, Panasonic, LG et al at its launch price which is only going to get cheaper.

• HiSense U7A review

The design and unfussy OS belie the price ticket and 4K UHD image quality is absolutely cracking. The set looks fine with HD, and excellent with native 4K, so long as you choose the right image presets, there's real wow factor here.

As is the norm with sub-£1000 TVs, the set may not be a class leader when it comes to HDR peak brightness. However, a solid black level and strong colour performance, coupled to some effective motion handling, ensure this sporty UHD screen is consistently entertaining, whoever you support.

Oh, and when we say 'sporty', it really is: not only is there a useful Sports mode to handle fast motion and make pitches and football strips look super vibrant, the U7A even auto-detects that sport is on, and suggests you activate the mode.

7. LG 49SK8500PLA Super UHD TV quality at its best Specifications Screen size: 49-inches Other sizes: 55-inch, 65-inch HDR: HDR10 Pro, HLG, Dolby Vision **HDMI** 3 USB: 2 Dimensions: 1096 x 638 x 63 mm Reasons to buy + Extensive HDR support + Excellent smart hub and Freeview Play + Many inches to the buck Reasons to avoid - Average audio

LG may be the champion of OLED TV tech, but it’s got some well specified LED LCD 4K models on its books too. When it comes to LG's Super UHD TV range this panel offers one of the best pictures for the price. It might not be the largest at 49-inches but this gets you into the better TV level, without breaking the £1,000 price barrier.

4K is a given but on this screen HDR support is great too. In addition to HDR10 Pro, the TV is compatible with Dolby Vision and the BBC's HLG format. All of that works with Advanced HDr by Technicolour plus Technicolour Expert Mode and is rendered to perfection using the AI capable Alpha 7 processor.

Connectivity includes three HDMI v2.0 inputs and two USBs. The set also boasts Ultra Surround, although we suspect you’ll want to add a soundbar or similar for a genuinely cinematic viewing experience.

Another good reason to add it to the shortlist is webOS, the brand’s much lauded connected platform. LG kick-started the trend for minimal smart platforms, and in many ways still leads the field. Streaming attractions include 4K enabled Netflix, YouTube and Amazon video, as well as Now TV.

One largely unheralded trick of webOS is that it supports Fast App Switching, which means accessing Netflix and other internet Services is as easy as changing channels. You can also hop back and forth between Netflix, Amazon et al and live channels, without having to restart the app.

8. Hisense H65A6500 A superb value 65-inch 4K HDR10 DLED TV Specifications Screen size: 65-inches Other sizes available: 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch HDR: HDR10, HLG HDMI: 4 USB: 3 Dimensions: 1119x647x58 mm Reasons to buy + Effective HDR + Freeview Play and smart interface Reasons to avoid - Unimpressive audio

If you’re looking for value, performance and a bigger screen than the Panasonic, this big Hisense has them all.

Picture quality on this 8bit+FRC DLED screen is high. The set not only promises HDR10 and HLG compatibility, it’s actually bright enough to deliver a believable HDR image. Highlights, from glinting reflections to sunlight, look genuinely dynamic. This makes the TV a great match for UHD Blu-ray, streaming HDR 4K services and Sky Q, as well as next gen games consoles. In Game mode leg is low for excellent quality moving pictures.

The TV offers Freeview Play with roll-back EPG and integrated Catch-Up TV (BBC iPlayer, ITV Hub, All4 and My5), plus the brand’s minimal but stylish Vidaa U smart portal. This echoes Samsung’s Tizen platform and LG’s webOS stylistically, and offers Netflix, Amazon Video and YouTube in 4K.

Build quality is excellent. The thin bezel and heavy pedestal feet look swish and feel substantial. Even the remote has satisfying heft. Connections include four HDMI inputs, plus three USBs, composite and component AV.

The sound claims to be soundbar level good with TruSurround Audio by DBX, but in reality this isn't impressive, there just isn't the space in that minimal design.

Overall, another cracking budget UHD buy – and one that is available in a number of sizes at similarly alluring prices, at that.

9. Philips 55PUS7803 The joy of Ambilight 4K in a television for under £1000 Specifications Screen size: 55-inches Other sizes available: 49-inch, 65-inch, 75-inch HDR: HDR Plus HDMI: 4 USB: 2 Dimensions: 1234 x 713 x 48 mm Reasons to buy + Three-sided Ambilight + P5 Picture Processing Reasons to avoid - Only three HDMI inputs

Philips really packs in a lot of features for your, buck including its unique Ambilight tech that throws colour onto the wall as if extending the image and immersing the viewer ever further.

With Ambilight you can wash your walls with colours, or have it pulsate to the beat of streamed music. If you have a Philips Hue lighting system, it can be fully integrated with that too.

The specification is top notch. This 4K HDR Plus toting 55-incher uses the latest P5 Picture Processing Engine, also found in the top-end OLED models. This, combined with Micro Dimming Pro, combines to offer sharp contrast, natural colours and smooth moving images.

Connections include four HDMI inputs, all of which are HDCP 2.2 compliant for hooking up 4K capable gadgets, plus component AV and two USB ports.

Android onboard makes access to 4K and HDR content easy with the likes of BBC iPlayer, Netflix, NOW TV and Amazon Prime all dishing out top quality video.

10. Sony KD65XF7002 The best larger Sony TV for under £1000 Specifications Screen size: 65-inches Other sizes available: 55-inch, 75-inch HDR: HDR10, HLG USB: 3 Dimensions: 1461 x 907 x 355 mm Reasons to buy + Vibrant, contrasty pictures + Great motion handling Reasons to avoid - Limited HDR brightness

If you want to get a huge Sony screen that doesn't compromise on quality for that sub £,1000 price tag, look no further than the Sony KD65XF7002.

The design is minimalist, to the point that the frame is quite lightweight – no premium materials used here – but at least it directs your attention to the screen. That said, I’m not that enamoured with Sony’s somewhat rubbery remote controller.

For your not-too-considerable outlay you get a big TV set that's HDR10 and HLG ready which makes it perfect for top quality BBC iPlayer content.

It's edge-lit, with no fancy form of local dimming, it's not the brightest TV, but a good black level performance ensures images always look dynamic. This is a WCG (wide colour gamut) panel ('Triluminos' in Sony parlance), so you can bank on a vibrant colour performance too.

The set uses the brand’s 4K X-Reality PRO as well as Live Colour Technology. Super Bitmapping technology combats colour banding, while HDR Object-based Remastering adds a HDR-style boost to all SDR content, effectively giving a new lease of life to HD and standard Blu-rays. All very impressive.

Motion handling is also above average, thanks to Sony’s always effective Motionflow XR 100Hz picture processing. Although this is native 50Hz, when you read the fine print. The XE9596 even boasts low input lag, making it a decent choice for gamers looking for a large UHD screen.

Sony’s smart platform of choice, Android, is made more palatable by a YouView app overlay which replaces the standard Freeview HD programme guide. This offers up all main catch-up TV services, such as BBC iPlayer, ITV Hub, All4 and My5.

Streaming apps include Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and YouTube, all of which support 4K and HDR streams. Chromecast is built-in, which makes sharing content with a compatible smartphone a doddle.

There’s nothing particularly outstanding about its audio performance, bar the volume output (2x10w). The usual advice applies: add a soundbar or soundbase sooner rather than later. Connections include four HDMIs, all HDCP 2.2 compatible, plus a trio of USBs and components AV inputs.

This is a very solid picture performer that will reward savvy bargain hunters.