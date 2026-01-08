Sony wants to finish your PlayStation games for you – AI could take over when the going gets tough

Quick Summary Sony has filed a patent that details AI technology which could take over during gaming. The idea of this AI ghost is to help you keep going when you reach stages that might otherwise leave you stuck and giving up.

Sony is looking into a future where gamers are able to hand-off at difficult points to let an AI ghost take over.

The idea here is to ensure you keep going with games, rather than giving up at a point where you can't progress any further – according to a patent application filed by the PlayStation owner (via Eurogamer).

This AI ghost would take over and get you past the point you are stuck on so you can carry on gaming after that section.

The "overlay character" could also demonstrate actions during its takeover, such as showing you how to solve a puzzle or offering an example controller input button sequence.

So while the AI ghost can be alongside you helping with advanced sections and guidance, there should also be the option to let it do the tough bits for you.

There's also mention of mode switching, which include Story Mode, Combat Mode, Exploration Mode and Full Game Mode. Presumably you can vary these manually to suit the type of game you're playing.

Of course, there's already PS5 Game Help as an assist right now, but this all sounds like the AI ghost will represent a big jump forward.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

This isn't the first time AI has been looked into as a gaming assistant. Razer has already shown off its Project AVA assistant AI that's built to help with gaming specifically.

When will AI take over for me?

At this early stage the AI ghost is just a Sony patent. That could mean this still takes a while before we see it appear in general gaming use. If at all.

That said, AI is moving very fast and this year a lot of upgrades are expected. Since this would likely be just a software rollout, perhaps we can dare to hope for this sooner rather than later.