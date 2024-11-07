Arc'teryx finally goes camouflage with Grottoflage – and yes, it’s inspired by a hat

Just when you thought Arc'teryx couldn’t surprise you, they drop the FW24 Grottoflage collection – the brand’s first-ever camouflage-style print in its freeride collection, and it’s inspired by none other than the iconic Grotto toque.

With Grottoflage, Arc'teryx takes on the world of camouflage but adds its signature sleek, minimalist twist. This is camo that’s designed to stand out – or blend in, if you’re only hiding from other Arc'teryx enthusiasts.

According to Philip O’Sullivan, Arc'teryx’s Director of Colour and Graphics, the design was about dissecting the Arc'teryx logo and layering elements in shades of grey and black. “We iterated on the concept countless times to perfect the visual, obsessing over every mark,” he explains, proving just how seriously Arc'teryx took this not-so-camouflage camouflage.

The Grottoflage print finds its way onto nine different products in the FW24 lineup, so there’s a little something for everyone. For those braving the mountain slopes, you’ve got the Sentinel Jacket, the Sabre Jacket and Pant, and even some base layers in Rho styles. And while this print might not hide you in the woods, it does pair beautifully with the kind of timeless colours that won’t go out of style by next season.

Think of Grottoflage as Arc'teryx’s way of saying, “Yes, we can do prints too.” They may have taken their time, but judging by the result, the wait was worth it.

The Grottoflage collection’s origins trace back to the brand’s beloved Grotto toque (retailer link) – a cosy headwear staple that’s garnered something of a cult following among Arc'teryx fans. The toque’s popularity sparked an idea: why not bring that same stylish appeal into a full collection?

Cue the Grottoflage print, a subtle homage to the toque’s textured look and a print that’s just begging to be noticed – on the slopes or in your next après-ski Instagram post.

Upgrade to smarter living Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

As the first print in the freeride collection, Grottoflage feels like a refreshing departure for Arc'teryx. Known for its clean, colour-blocked designs, the brand has officially dipped its toe into print territory. And while they’ve kept it understated, this launch marks a significant shift in Arc'teryx’s freeride aesthetic.

Arc'teryx knows its audience, so the look is still minimalist, functional, and ready for the elements. But it’s also fun and a bit of a departure, giving Arc'teryx fans something new to geek out over this winter. Whether it’s the start of a print-filled future or a one-off experiment, Grottoflage has already earned its place in Arc'teryx history.

Arc'teryx has brought the texture and style of their famed Grotto toque to a whole new level, ensuring you’re suited up in a pattern that’s anything but boring.

So, if you’re ready to wear your fandom on your sleeve – literally – the FW24 Grottoflage collection is here to keep you warm, stylish, and maybe even a bit incognito…at least among fellow Arc'teryx lovers. Head over to Arc'teryx (women's/ men's) for more info.