The North Face and UNDERCOVER are back to zen-slam the trails with SOUKUU Season 4

You’ve heard of hikecore. You’ve heard of gorpcore. Now get ready for inner peace-core.

That’s right: The North Face and Jun Takahashi’s UNDERCOVER have returned for SOUKUU Season 4, a trailwear collection designed to help you move with intention, and maybe even look cool while achieving full enlightenment halfway up a ridgeline.

Hot on the muddy heels of last year’s stealthy third season, SOUKUU SS25 levels up with a collection that’s equal parts performance, minimalism and mountain mysticism. The vibe? “Where movement finds stillness.” The gear? Just as considered.

The SOUKUU collection is an exploration of tech and style, merging highly functional garments with thoughtful style and bringing you the best of The North Face for any occasion.

There are two full looks in this drop – Hike and Trail Run – and they’re both unapologetically high-spec.

(Image credit: The North Face)

Think zip-off mountain waterproof jackets, perforated long-sleeve tops and performance trail running shoes for when you’re ascending both altitude and attitude. The Trail Run kit is equally sleek, starring VECTIV Pro Hybrids that promise to turn every downward step into forward propulsion.

Waterproof, convertible, and packed with “deeply considered storage,” SOUKUU D4 is the kind of kit that makes you want to whisper, “This isn’t just a hike. This is a journey.”

Plus, it’s a subtle flex. Not everyone can drop on a Sunshield Bucket Hat and make it look this intentional.

The full fourth season of SOUKUU is out now at The North Face globally—including the US, Canada, EMEA, and Japan. Meditate on that.