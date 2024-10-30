The North Face x UNDERCOVER SOUKUU Season 3 is here to dominate cold-weather trails

If there's one thing we’ve learned from The North Face and Jun Takahashi, it’s that their collaborations don’t just bring streetwear aesthetics to the mountains – they create a new genre of performance fashion.

Just in time for the colder months, The North Face and Japanese designer Jun Takahashi’s brand UNDERCOVER are back for the third instalment of the SOUKUU line.

With every iteration, they’ve taken us deeper into the world of avant-garde outdoor style, and this time, SOUKUU Season 3 combines high-performance cold-weather wear with Takahashi’s distinctive street-meets-nature vision.

In previous SOUKUU seasons, we saw radical twists on classic pieces, blending The North Face's expertise in outdoor technology with UNDERCOVER's edgy streetwear designs.

Season 1 was a head-turner with its muted palette and functional layering, while Season 2 introduced bolder, contrasting colours and incorporated lightweight fabrics for warm-weather hikes.

Season 3 raises the bar with cold-weather-ready designs that not only keep wearers warm but also look effortlessly stylish in urban and natural settings.

Takahashi continues his “creative lighting” approach by balancing dual-tone aesthetics with pieces designed for versatility and movement.

Key pieces include the Ventrix Jacket, which uses advanced ventilation technology to keep you warm without overheating, ideal for unpredictable autumn hikes or chilly urban outings.

Another highlight, the Hike 50/50 Super Parka, takes insulation a step further and is designed for ultimate warmth without the bulk.

The Hike Utility Shell Jacket and Pants combo is engineered to tackle any weather that dares to challenge your adventures. The pants are convertible, allowing you to adjust as temperatures fluctuate or you transition from mountain trails to city streets.

The SOUKUU campaign's visuals encapsulate the spirit of the collection with expansive frozen landscapes that highlight the themes of balance, structure, and movement.

The collection’s dual-tone aesthetic isn't just a fashion choice; it's a reminder that true resilience and calm come from finding stillness amid the elements.

By fusing these motifs with Takahashi’s street-inspired artistry, The North Face and UNDERCOVER are crafting pieces that don’t just perform in nature – they’re a reflection of it.

With SOUKUU Season 3, The North Face and UNDERCOVER are once again proving that there’s no reason performance gear can’t be at the cutting edge of style. This collection isn’t just about fashion—it’s about bringing a sense of calm, structure, and beauty into the untamed wilderness.

Find out more about the new collection at The North Face.