Forget the Cartier Tank – this quirky dress watch is inspired by the British Railway

When you think of small, square dress watches, your first thought will probably go to the Cartier Tank. That model is a true icon in the watch world, adorning the wrist of celebrities and royalty around the world.

That format is growing in popularity again. The Jaeger-LeCoultre Reverso has seen mass appreciation of late, with its changeable design. Now, another brand is getting in on the act, with a nod to an iconic moment in British railway history.

That brand is Hvilina, a Polish company. And while the name may not be familiar, this design is sure to stick in your mind. Dubbed the L&MR, the watch pays homage to the opening of the Liverpool and Manchester railway in 1830.

There are lots of subtle nods to this on the watch. Perhaps most notably, you'll find a train embossed on the rotor. That's visible via a display case back, and spins a Miyota 9029 movement. Those are notoriously reliable, so it's good to see here. It also packs in a 42-hour power reserve.

The eagle-eyed among you will also spot a red highlight on the 27th minute marker. That's a nod to the 27km/h top speed that the trains could manage. The hands on the watch are also inspired by a European clock from the same period.

There's also the sides of the case. Those are designed to look like the rails of a train track, with the dial portion sitting just inside of them. That case sits 39mm across, which should make it good for most wrist sizes. A 22mm wide leather strap completes the set, which attaches to the outer rails, leaving a small gap between the strap and the case. It won't be for everyone, but it's definitely an interesting design.

Image 1 of 5 The Hvilina L&MR in Phoenix (Image credit: Hvilina) The Hvilina L&MR in Rocket (Image credit: Hvilina) The display case back and train motif (Image credit: Hvilina) A close up of the dial (Image credit: Hvilina) Side-on, those rails show off the eccentric design (Image credit: Hvilina)

One of the coolest things about this watch is the included winding key. The crown can be found at the top of the dial, and a key in the box allows users to manually wind the movement like an old-school pocket watch. Necessary? Probably not. Cool? Absolutely.

The Hvilina L&MR comes in two colour options. There's a white dial variant dubbed "Rocket" and a black dial called "Phoenix". Both feature an open-heart section between the 2 and 3 o'clock positions, which showcases the movement on the inside. Each colour will be limited to 200 models, with the number engraved on the back of the case.

Stock is expected to land in October. The watch retails for just over £420 for consumers in the UK. However, the brand have an offer on right now, giving users 25% off. That means you can snag one for just under £320, direct from the Hvilina website. And for a quirky, limited edition watch with interesting heritage, that's a good deal. Let's just hope it keeps time better than the modern British railway.