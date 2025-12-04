This new Jaeger-LeCoultre is a beautifully simple 1990s throwback
The new Master Control Classic is a lesson is restrained beauty
Sometimes the simplest watch can be the most beautiful, and that’s certainly true of the new Master Control Classic by Jaeger-LeCoultre.
Limited to just 500 pieces, the Master Control Classic is inspired by the Master Control from 1994, but with a 36mm steel case that’s 2mm larger than its predecessor.
The newcomer is otherwise faithful to the original in every aesthetic detail, Jaeger-LeCoultre says. That includes the pale silver-hued sunburst dial that exudes vintage charm, elongated triangular indexes and luminescent dot hour markers pointed at by elegant Dauphine hands.
A blue central seconds hand adds a subtle splash of colour to what is otherwise a wonderfully simple dial. There’s also a date window at the three o’clock position, the company logo below 12 and an ‘Automatique’ inscription above six, giving a clue as to what’s inside.
Although designed to look practically identical to its early-90s inspiration, the Master Control Classic is technologically up-to-date. It’s driven by the latest version of Jaeger-LeCoultre’s self-winding Calibre 899 mechanical movement.
The 899 has been used by the watchmaker for almost 20 years, but has received updates in that time to improve performance. The result of that evolution is a watch that offers 70 hours of power reserve, meaning it’ll run for almost three full days between wears, and will survive a weekend off the wrist when sufficiently wound.
The caseback of the Master Control Classic features a similar emblem of ‘1000-hour Control’ certification as found on its predecessor. This refers to a stringent set of tests carried out on the watch (not just the movement), which established a new standard of precision when it was introduced by the watchmaker in 1992.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Lastly, the new model has 50 metres of water resistance and it is presented on a brown ostrich strap with pin buckle. Limited to 500 pieces, the Master Control Classic is priced at £7,600.
Alistair is a freelance automotive and technology journalist. He has bylines on esteemed sites such as the BBC, Forbes, TechRadar, and of best of all, T3, where he covers topics ranging from classic cars and men's lifestyle, to smart home technology, phones, electric cars, autonomy, Swiss watches, and much more besides. He is an experienced journalist, writing news, features, interviews and product reviews. If that didn't make him busy enough, he is also the co-host of the AutoChat podcast.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.